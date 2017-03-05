Gritty Leeds take another step towards Premier League promotion

Leeds United took another step closer to a return to the Premier League on Friday night with a 3-1 win away at Birmingham City.

It was another night to remember for New Zealand striker Chris Wood who scored two goals, cementing his place at the top of the EFL Championship goal-scoring ladder with 22 goals.

Leeds took the lead in the fourteenth minute when the big kiwi front man lobbed the ball over the helpless Birmingham goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak.

It was a lead the Yorkshire side would take into the halftime break, but the second half was anything but plain sailing for Gary Monk’s men.

Birmingham came out of the sheds with real gusto and looked particularly dangerous along the right flank through the efforts of Guinean international Emilio Nsue.

Leeds looked a shadow of the confident side they have been this season as goalkeeper Rob Green was forced to make some fine saves to keep his side in front.

However, the ex England international wasn’t to deny Craig Gardner who grabbed Birmingham’s equaliser in the 60-third minute with an excellent strike from outside the box.

It was a goal that woke the Yorkshire giants up.

Just four minutes later some good work from substitute Calvin Phillips was rewarded as Chris Wood latched on to a Pablo Hernandez cross to reclaim Leeds’ lead and notch his second goal of the night.

Birmingham, to their credit, did not waver and continued to press for another equaliser, but the Leeds defence tightened up and showed the form that sees them as many peoples favourite for Premier League promotion.

This was to be a game that would be won by the team that took their chances.

Leeds did just that in the 81st minute and rounded out a gritty win when Alfonso Pedraza rolled a left-footed shot into the far corner.

The twenty-year-old Spaniard, who is on loan from Spanish side Villarreal, is so highly rated by Leeds that they have a guarantee in his contract to sign him if they are promoted to the Premier league this season.

While it was another valuable three points for Leeds, it was misery for Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola whose side had looked so promising, particularly at the start of the second half.

Zola praised his side’s performance but was quick to point out the clinical finishing of Chris Wood.

“The result does not reflect what happened on the pitch but, on the other side, there was a player who touched the ball three times and scored two.

The Blues have won just two out of their sixteen games under Zola and sit sixteenth in the EFL Championship table.

Zola however had reason to be optimistic.

“We made a few mistakes, but it is difficult to say anything to my team when they have put in a performance like that against a team who are fourth in the league. We are genuinely doing our best. I cannot complain.

“We have to put right the mistakes, but overall it was our best performance of the season. I need to encourage the players to keep playing like this.”

Leeds however keep marching on.

This was their thirteenth win in their last eighteen league games and leaves them just seven points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds boss Gary Monk praised his side’s grit but admitted that they need to improve.

“I didn’t enjoy the first 70 minutes. Birmingham were excellent and it was tough for us.

“We were second best, especially in the first half. They will feel aggrieved that they did not capitalise on the chances they created.

“But we showed a strong mentality and, in that last half-hour, we were excellent. We scored some very good goals and in the end won comfortably.

“The subs made a good impact, Pedraza scored his first for the club and we had two great finishes from Chris Wood, especially the first – great improvisation.”