The High Five: Super Rugby Round 2

Round 2 of Super Rugby has wrapped up with a string of closely fought matches across the round, only one match could really be considered completely one-sided.

Several matches across the round featured significant come-from-behind performances, some successful, some falling short, and one match featuring a deciding try right on the buzzer.

Here are some talking points from Round 2 of Super Rugby.

Day time matches

Attending the Hurricanes match in Wellington, sitting in the sun bought back a lot of memories, back when the 2.30pm kick-off was prevalent in my youth, on Saturdays and Sundays and how enjoyable they were.

The particular 5.15pm slot in Super Rugby in New Zealand is nothing new, but early in the season during daylight savings gives you more or less the same effect and there really should be daytime slots afforded more regularly in Australia and New Zealand, particularly on a Sunday to avoid potential clashes with local club competitions.

I realise that scheduling for television and so on plays its part, however if Thursdays can be considered ‘viable’, particular a match in Perth which screens in New Zealand from 11.30PM and during a standard work morning in South Africa and Argentina, then regular day games are a no brainer.

More daylight, a little less lamp-light please.

Highlanders in early trouble

Yes, it is only two rounds and I have no doubt the Highlanders are good enough to turn their fortunes around, but the pressure is well and truly on the clan after dropping their first two games at home leaving them with a lot of work to do.

The manner of the Crusaders loss was particularly disappointing as they relinquished a substantial lead to lose in the last ten. With away trips to the Blues and Hurricanes in the next fortnight, their season could turn ugly very quickly.

Of greater worry has been their tight five, where they have been turned over by more committed sides and been ‘bullied’ for lack of a better term and one cannot help but theorise that former Coach Jamie Joseph’s departure has been a struggle to overcome for the current coaching staff.

How they address this issue will be interesting to observe, particularly next week up against what is likely to be a hefty and All Black-laden pack in Auckland.

Beware the Lions

While a lot of chatter is around the New Zealand conference and the belief they are a long way ahead of their rival conferences, the Lions dished up a polite reminder of their capabilities in dismantling the Waratahs in Johannesburg.

The Lions showed the franchise is heading back to the lethal form of last season, playing with pace and power that a quality Waratahs side simply could not match across the 80 minutes.

Particularly impressive is their straight and fast running style in attack, forcing defences to hold and tackle from static positions, creating space on the outside to utilise the speed on the flanks, all complimented with a powerful and cohesive pack.

While the Lions will not play any New Zealand opposition potentially until the finals, they will be a difficult assignment for any side on their home ground and I expect a fair few sides to be put away in a similar fashion before seasons end.

They are most definitely a hot title contender.

One step forward, two steps back

There are two sides I am looking at here, two sides that I sung praises for last week and they were the Reds and the Stormers.

The Reds, after battling away to a commendable first up win over the Sharks, travelled to Perth and put in a woeful performance up against the Force.

It was rather shambolic, highlighted by a misfiring set piece, usually one area the Reds have excelled and considering the experience the side possess up front, incredibly frustrating for fans to witness.

The Stormers were a shadow of the side which dismantled the Bulls, the defence at times lacking, the precision and ruthlessness gone from their ruckwork and the accuracy on attack lacking, perhaps a symptom of missing the inform Damian de Allende to injury, scratching their way past the Jaguares at home.

I am probably not paying enough credit to their respective opponents, the Force and Jaguares, who certainly played their parts in the respective outings but considering the previous week’s performances and the expectation around the sides, it was most certainly a couple of backwards steps.

The ‘underdogs’ still have some bite

Two unfancied sides at the beginning of the year have started off the year bucking a few of the expected trends, the Force and the Cheetahs, punching well above their supposed weight with some good results.

The Force narrowly missed out to the Waratahs in Sydney while topping the Reds at home, two sides picked by many to be fighting it out for top spot in their conference while the Cheetahs pushed one of the South African favourites, the Lions, in week one before managing to run over the highly fancied Bulls this weekend.

With predictions around those two sides being rather unfavourable, it is great to see them throw the cat amongst the pigeons and make us all second-guess our tips, week after week. Here’s hoping they, and others, can continue their form consistently through the competition.

There are some talking points to consider from this weekend while looking forward to Round 3, chock-full of more derbies and, no doubt, a few more disappointments and underdog victories.