India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 2

India’s precarious form against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy continued as they were bowled out for 189 runs in the opening day of the second Test at Bengaluru.

After suffering a defeat in the opening Test at Pune, Virat Kohli would have been happy to have won the toss in Bangalore. However, once the real contest began, Australia looked to be in control.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood looked in great form with the new ball as six of the first 12 overs of the day were maidens.

The duo, especially Starc, generated movement in the air and off the surface as well in a riveting first 30 minutes of the contest. The first breakthrough had come through Starc who trapped Abhinav Mukund in front of the stumps in the third over of the game.

After the initial blitz by the faster bowlers, Nathan Lyon proved to be the real deal on the day as he produced figures of 8-50 from 22.2 overs. His effort now ranks as the best ever haul by a visiting bowler in the sub-continent.

When Steve Smith had lost the toss to begin with, even he would not have imagined that Australia would bat for a good hour before the umpires called for Stumps on Day 1.

Lyon had played second fiddle to Steve O’Keefe in the opening Test at Pune but the senior pro came into his own here in Bangalore, producing what could prove to be a match-winning performance.

Had it not been for KL Rahul, who struck a very good 90 runs from the top of the batting order in his home Test match, India would have struggled to post a half-decent score.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw were at the stumps with Australia batting on 40 runs before play was called off for the day.

Australia are in pole position to dominate this Test match and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Their batsmen will look to work on building good partnerships on Day Two in order to post a big total here in Bangalore.

On the other hand, India will need Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to bail them out of a tight spot.

The duo have been fantastic for the hosts in the past 18 months or so and they will need to bowl out of their skins if India are to have any chance of fighting back in the ongoing contest.

Follow the live scores and blog of the second day of this second Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.