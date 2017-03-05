India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 2

India are in more than a spot of bother after day one of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru. Follow the live scores and blog of the second day of this second Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
India’s precarious form against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy continued as they were bowled out for 189 runs in the opening day of the second Test at Bengaluru.
After suffering a defeat in the opening Test at Pune, Virat Kohli would have been happy to have won the toss in Bangalore. However, once the real contest began, Australia looked to be in control.
Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood looked in great form with the new ball as six of the first 12 overs of the day were maidens.
The duo, especially Starc, generated movement in the air and off the surface as well in a riveting first 30 minutes of the contest. The first breakthrough had come through Starc who trapped Abhinav Mukund in front of the stumps in the third over of the game.
After the initial blitz by the faster bowlers, Nathan Lyon proved to be the real deal on the day as he produced figures of 8-50 from 22.2 overs. His effort now ranks as the best ever haul by a visiting bowler in the sub-continent.
When Steve Smith had lost the toss to begin with, even he would not have imagined that Australia would bat for a good hour before the umpires called for Stumps on Day 1.
Lyon had played second fiddle to Steve O’Keefe in the opening Test at Pune but the senior pro came into his own here in Bangalore, producing what could prove to be a match-winning performance.
Had it not been for KL Rahul, who struck a very good 90 runs from the top of the batting order in his home Test match, India would have struggled to post a half-decent score.
David Warner and Matt Renshaw were at the stumps with Australia batting on 40 runs before play was called off for the day.
Australia are in pole position to dominate this Test match and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Their batsmen will look to work on building good partnerships on Day Two in order to post a big total here in Bangalore.
On the other hand, India will need Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to bail them out of a tight spot.
The duo have been fantastic for the hosts in the past 18 months or so and they will need to bowl out of their skins if India are to have any chance of fighting back in the ongoing contest.
3:17pm
3:17pm
Interesting battle this. Renshaw facing up to Ashwin bowling outside the leg-stump, around the same area where Lyon was bowling yesterday and for now he has tried defending at them and padding up to them.
Been good doing both, but there was that one that took the inside edge of the bat and lobbed over the bat-pad fielder.
Maiden from Ashwin.
Big question – who will blink first, Ashwin or the batsmen?
0/50 in 20.
3:15pm
3:15pm
Ashwin continues from the other end and he has Renshaw this time against him.
3:13pm
3:13pm
An inside edge off the Renshaw bat rolls over to fine-leg and allows him to get off strike. First run of the day for him too…
…and interestingly, even Renshaw, taking cue from his partner gets himself a yard or two outside the crease.
Warner stands up tall to the next ball and punches it through the covers for a four! There’s a deep fielder there and easily beats him to his left.
50-run stand for the opening wicket too. Huge tick.
Ishant retaliates with a good bouncer.
0/50 in the 19th
3:10pm
3:10pm
Ishant will continue with Renshaw on strike. One slip and a couple of gullies in position for Ishant.
And he starts things off with a similar ball that he bowled at Warner. Renshaw fails to take toll.
3:08pm
3:08pm
Three dot balls before one beats the outside edge of the Warner bat. Some appeal but nowhere close to the bat…
…Warner hasn’t looked comfortable batting to those lines yet. Outside the leg-stump and bit of turn away from Warner.
Maiden from Ashwin. Decent start from the offie.
0/45 in 18.
3:07pm
3:07pm
Here we go then, it’s not quite Jadeja who takes up the attack but Ashwin.
And tell you what, he’s attacking (!!) the outside the leg-stump line. Interesting to see whether it helps him as much as it did Lyon.
3:05pm
3:05pm
Couple of forward defensive strokes to finish off the Ishant over.
Five from that first over of the day.
0/45 in 17.
3:03pm
3:03pm
Warner is batting a good one or so yard outside his pitch. Probably to do with the ball keeping low…
…defends the next two deliveries before getting his drive out through the covers for a single.
0/45 in the 17th
3:01pm
3:01pm
Aah, poor start from Ishant as he looks to attack the stumps. Drifts it on to the Warner pads and easily clipped away to a very fine-leg position for a four.
Not quite Stephen Harmisonesque in the build-up v delivery but poor stuff alright.
0/44 in the 17th