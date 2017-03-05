Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia: Boxing live updates, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

Fight fans have had a few inconsistent years but finally it’s all coming together. 2017 has had a huge first quarter and this weekend exemplifies that. This Sunday at 1pm AEDT join The Roar for live round by round coverage of the undefeated welterweight clash between Keith “One Time” Thurman and Danny “Swift” Garcia.

Manny Pacquiao may still be active, but he is essentially on the farewell tour circuit. The winner of Thurman versus Garcia will take the crown as the man to beat at 147.

Garcia established himself in lower divisions and has recently stepped up in weight. His resume may have impressive names on it, but they weren’t natural welterweights. Danny’s is always a threat with heavy hands and impeccable timing but he is coming into the fight as the underdog.

Thurman is a fighter who has largely been avoided for most of his career due to his potential. As a result his biggest win is Shawn Porter. Although his resume isn’t as impressive as Garcia’s, his performances and abilities still out him in favour with the bookies.

A naturally bigger man who can move and box from the outside is a fight made to frustrate Garcia.

Unfortunately for Thurman, Garcia has made a habit of winning fights the bookies think he shouldn’t.

This is without a doubt the hardest fight to pick who will come out on top. Ultimately Thurman has never faced someone like Garcia and regardless of how fast or strong you are, it’s hard to win when you get timed – just ask Amir Khan.

In the end this should be a great fight for boxing fans and an entertaining card all around with Erickson Lubin fighting Jorge Cota and Emmanuel Rodriguez fighting Omar Andres Narvaez in the prelims.

This Sunday at 1pm AEDT join The Roar for live round by round coverage of the undefeated welterweight clash between Keith “One Time” Thurman and Danny “Swift” Garcia.