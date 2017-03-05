Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia: Boxing live updates, blog

Fight fans have had a few inconsistent years but finally it’s all coming together. 2017 has had a huge first quarter and this weekend exemplifies that. This Sunday at 1pm AEDT join The Roar for live round by round coverage of the undefeated welterweight clash between Keith “One Time” Thurman and Danny “Swift” Garcia.
Manny Pacquiao may still be active, but he is essentially on the farewell tour circuit. The winner of Thurman versus Garcia will take the crown as the man to beat at 147.
Garcia established himself in lower divisions and has recently stepped up in weight. His resume may have impressive names on it, but they weren’t natural welterweights. Danny’s is always a threat with heavy hands and impeccable timing but he is coming into the fight as the underdog.
Thurman is a fighter who has largely been avoided for most of his career due to his potential. As a result his biggest win is Shawn Porter. Although his resume isn’t as impressive as Garcia’s, his performances and abilities still out him in favour with the bookies.
A naturally bigger man who can move and box from the outside is a fight made to frustrate Garcia.
Unfortunately for Thurman, Garcia has made a habit of winning fights the bookies think he shouldn’t.
This is without a doubt the hardest fight to pick who will come out on top. Ultimately Thurman has never faced someone like Garcia and regardless of how fast or strong you are, it’s hard to win when you get timed – just ask Amir Khan.
In the end this should be a great fight for boxing fans and an entertaining card all around with Erickson Lubin fighting Jorge Cota and Emmanuel Rodriguez fighting Omar Andres Narvaez in the prelims.
1:50pm
Graeme Cross said | 1:50pm | ! Report
It appears there has been a change of scheduling. The televised coverage is moving right into the main event next!
1:37pm
Graeme Cross said | 1:37pm | ! Report
Round 4
The round starts similar to round 3. Cota looking to move and lure in Lubin but the powershots are slowing him down.
Lubin does a random squat in the middle of the ring, Cota is confused, Lubin slides to the left and throws and HUGE overhand left! It lands and Cota goes down!!!!
Cota stands, but the ref ends it! Lubin wins!
1:34pm
Graeme Cross said | 1:34pm | ! Report
Round 3
Both fighters opening up now. Lubin is dropping some big bombs on Jorge pushing him into the corner and lunging with the big right. Cota absorbs it well and looks to move around but he is rigid on his bad knee.
Cota purposely backs into the corner expecting Lubin to follow so he can unleash – he’s been working the body and hoping it will pay off. Lubin know’s what he’s trying to keeps his distance, jabs, feints and then lunges for a one-two power shot combo before backing out.
Round 3 – Lubin
1:31pm
Graeme Cross said | 1:31pm | ! Report
Round 2
Both fighters looking to open up, but still showing respect. Corta looking to lure Lubin in to exchange and keeps his guard low. Lubin is staying tigh and will occassionally lunge to the right land a power shot. Cota consistently throwing a jab to then double up with the right to the body, but nothing significant getting through.
Round 2 – Lubin
1:28pm
Graeme Cross said | 1:28pm | ! Report
Round 1 Begins
Both fighters start off feeling out the other and finding their distance. Lubin clearly indicates that he wants to make an impression tonight but Cota has rehydrated well. Jorge has a knee brace on and looks to have widened his stance to accommodate it.
Lubin using his jab and circling from the outside while Cota tries to throw a couple of combos but doesn’t land anything significant.
Round 1 – Lubin
1:26pm
Graeme Cross said | 1:26pm | ! Report
The first card is getting underway here tonight, the young prodigy – Erik Lubin taking on Jorge Cota
1:25pm
Graeme Cross said | 1:25pm | ! Report
Thanks for Joining fight fans! Tonight is going to be a huge card with two young guns stepping up and ofcourse the main event, Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia!