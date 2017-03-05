Lions over-run Waratahs in Super Rugby

The Beast shows incredible strength to save his teammate twice

The Lions have put the NSW Waratahs to the sword in a Super Rugby try-fest in Johannesburg.

Last year’s losing finalists ran the Waratahs ragged at altitude in an action-packed 55-36 victory at Ellis Park on Sunday morning (AEDT).

Gallant in the absence of injured Wallabies trio Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps and Will Skelton, the Waratahs were ultimately outclassed and left short of breath in a helter skelter encounter that featured 13 tries, three yellow cards and more than a point a minute.

The Waratahs suffered a double blow with Phipps (ankle) and Skelton (hamstring) both injured during the captain’s run – a day after Foley failed his final concussion test.

Their replacements were handy, especially livewire No.9 Matt Lucas, who forged a decent second-choice halves combination with Bryce Hegarty, but ill-discipline let the Waratahs down.

The visitors played with 14 men for half the first half after winger Reece Robinson (lifting tackle) and prop Sekope Kepu (professional foul) were both yellow carded.

The Lions’ deadly driving maul also troubled the Tahs, with the home side’s first two tries coming from the ploy.

In all, the Lions piled on five tries in the opening 35 minutes but replies from Rob Horne, Michael Hooper and a lovely chip-and-regather effort from Hegarty just before the break had the Waratahs still in the match trailing 33-24 at halftime.

Hooper, though, lamented his side’s defensive lapses as the Lions crossed for three more five-pointers in the second half to clinch a bonus point.

“It is a tough place to play. We don’t want to make excuses for ourselves. We did come over here to win and we didn’t do that today,” the skipper said.

“We like coming over to South Africa but the Lions were too good.

“We put in a good hit-out early. Some guys were on debut and some were late call-ups, so I’m proud of the guys there.”

The Lions dedicated the victory to centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s mother, who died during the week.

Her son marked the occasion with a try-scoring double.

“We felt her presence here today and the whole team went out there and played for her, said halfback and man of the match Ross Cronje .

“I just want to wish him and her family all the best.”

The Waratahs, after a one-from-two start to their 2017 campaign, now travel to Durban to take on the Sharks next weekend.