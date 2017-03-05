Liverpool vs Arsenal: EPL live scores, blog

It’s fifth hosting fourth when Liverpool take on Arsenal in this English Premier League match. Join The Roar from 4:30am (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

Liverpool have shown their inconsistency throughout the season, dismantling Tottenham 2-nil in early February before being dominated 3-1 by a struggling Leicester City in their past fixture.

However, the Reds have proven to be a thorn in the Gunners’ side in recent years, and with an incredible 4-3 win at the Emirates in the opening week under their belt, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be confident they can break a struggling Arsenal once again.

Such a win would be Liverpool’s 50th win over the North London side at Anfield – the Scousers have only defeated Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa more.

Despite having Arsenal’s number in more recent head-to-head fixtures, their defence against Arsene Wenger’s men has proven to be lacklustre, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their past ten home games against the Gunners.

Arsenal have consistency problems off their own, and more pressure has been put on Wenger’s job than ever before.

The Gunners progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a 2-nil win over non-league side Sutton United in their past fixture, however that came hot on the heels of a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich, and both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s future at the club are in doubt.

Arsenal have failed to beat Liverpool at Anfield in their past three attempts, and they know they require all three points if they wish to keep their Premier League dream alive.

Managers and players from both sides are under immense pressure coming into this fixture, however none more so than Wenger, who is already rumoured to be on the way out of a club that many feel he built.

This is a fixture that tends to produce a lot of goals, both sides boasting a strong attack but weak defence. The team that stays tightest in the back will likely walk away with all three points.

Prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal