Mooy scores but Toon too good for Terriers

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy scored a penalty for Huddersfield but Newcastle United extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points with a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

In a battle of the Championship’s two in-form sides, Newcastle led through Matt Ritchie’s 10th-minute penalty and, though Huddersfield dominated, Daryl Murphy finished from a tight angle to double their advantage.

Mooy converted from the spot with 18 minutes remaining but, with the hosts pushing hard for an equaliser, substitute Dwight Gayle scored his 21st goal of the season to extend Newcastle’s unbeaten league record to 10 matches.

Second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion could have briefly leapfrogged Newcastle earlier on Saturday but suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against struggling Nottingham Forest. It was the Premier League hopefuls’ second successive Championship loss after falling 3-1 to Huddersfield in midweek.

Brighton are six points above Huddersfield in third who in turn lead fourth-placed Leeds United, 3-1 victors against Birmingham City on Friday night, by a point.

Reading sealed a 2-1 win against relegation-threatened Wolves and sit two points and one place above sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday who thumped Norwich 5-1 with Jordan Rhodes scoring a brace.

Elsewhere Fulham eased to a 3-1 win against Preston, Aston Villa were 2-0 winners at bottom-of-the-table Rotherham and Derby County beat Barnsley 2-1.

Blackburn Rovers beat Wigan Athletic 1-0, Ipswich and Brentford drew 1-1, Bristol City and Burton Albion finished goalless and Queens Park Rangers were 2-1 victors against Cardiff.