New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

Premiership dark horses the New Zealand Warriors host 2016 NRL wooden spooners the Newcastle Knights in what should be a high-scoring match-up at Mt Smart Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2pm (AEDT).
Both the Warriors and Knights head into the new season with renewed optimism after shocking campaigns last year.
Newcastle, of course, finished 2016 in last position, while New Zealand finished tenth – a below par finish for a squad that was widely expected to challenge for the premiership.
Indeed, pundits are more cautious this season about the Warriors’ chances. The talent is certainly there, but the jury is out on whether the Kiwi outfit truly possesses the discipline and steel in defence required to become a true premiership contender.
Kiwi halves Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran could strike up a lethal partnership if both players play at their best consistently. Foran however will miss the opening two matches of the season, meaning that young half Mafoa-aeata Hingano will partner Johnson.
The return of former Roosters fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from injury should boost the Warriors’ attack to no end. If he can rediscover the form that made him the game’s most devastating fullback in 2015, his side should have no problems scoring points.
New recruits Jamie Buhrer, Josh Starling and Ken Sio meanwhile should strengthen Newcastle. Halfback Trent Hodkinson remains a solid player, but he needs adequate support in the halves if he is to elevate Newcastle’s play in attack.
Prediction
Overall, the Warriors start warm favourites, but they have too often in the past fallen because of hubris and can ill-afford to underestimate the Knights. Newcastle should improve from last season’s dire performances and have a point to prove away from home.
The Warriors at their best should win this, but anything less and Newcastle could spring an upset.
Warriors by 14
3:20pm
51′ – Another knock on from Newcastle and the Warriors back on the attack. Knights have fallen apart after such a promising opening 20 minutes.
3:18pm
Phythian with a great catch under pressure but he now receives treatment for an ankle or knee injury by the looks of it. He is in pain and it doesn’t look good.
3:14pm
49′ – Knights drop the footy and the Warriors off the hook.
3:12pm
47′ – Luke forced off the field with injury. Thompson replaces him. Knights on the attack courtesy of a penalty. Need to score next. Warriors recover possession deep in their own half.
3:19pm
3:11pm
45′ – Knights have lost their direction and are against the ropes. Warriors dominating and are a try away from putting Newcastle to the sword. Hoffman well tackled and Gagai saves Newcastle there.
3:08pm
43′ – Hoffman having a good game for NZ. His superb offload led to the initial break. Floodgates could open if the Warriors score again. Tuivasa-Sheck’s pass to the winger is ruled to be forward! Knights dodge a bullet…
3:07pm
41′ – Warriors with a massive break up the middle of the park! Knights opened up! Johnson with a grubber and he earns the line drop-out.
3:06pm
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
3:00pm
2:54pm
The Knights started well enough, racing to an 8 point lead. The opening 20 minutes would have concerned many Warriors fans. After the 20 minute period though, the Warriors found their range with Johnson dictating terms nicely along side Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. The result – 4 unanswered tries to the Warriors to end the first half. Fusitua with a hat-trick. Warriors have Newcastle at their mercy now…
2:52pm
Gee Johnson now having a half to remember now. Johnson takes on the line and produces a superb one handed offloaded straight to Fusitua who catches the footy and simply falls over the line. Johnson in hot form now. The Warriors all over Newcastle after a slow start from the hosts…
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
HALFTIME
