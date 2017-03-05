New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

Premiership dark horses the New Zealand Warriors host 2016 NRL wooden spooners the Newcastle Knights in what should be a high-scoring match-up at Mt Smart Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2pm (AEDT).

Both the Warriors and Knights head into the new season with renewed optimism after shocking campaigns last year.

Newcastle, of course, finished 2016 in last position, while New Zealand finished tenth – a below par finish for a squad that was widely expected to challenge for the premiership.

Indeed, pundits are more cautious this season about the Warriors’ chances. The talent is certainly there, but the jury is out on whether the Kiwi outfit truly possesses the discipline and steel in defence required to become a true premiership contender.

Kiwi halves Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran could strike up a lethal partnership if both players play at their best consistently. Foran however will miss the opening two matches of the season, meaning that young half Mafoa-aeata Hingano will partner Johnson.

The return of former Roosters fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from injury should boost the Warriors’ attack to no end. If he can rediscover the form that made him the game’s most devastating fullback in 2015, his side should have no problems scoring points.

New recruits Jamie Buhrer, Josh Starling and Ken Sio meanwhile should strengthen Newcastle. Halfback Trent Hodkinson remains a solid player, but he needs adequate support in the halves if he is to elevate Newcastle’s play in attack.

Prediction

Overall, the Warriors start warm favourites, but they have too often in the past fallen because of hubris and can ill-afford to underestimate the Knights. Newcastle should improve from last season’s dire performances and have a point to prove away from home.

The Warriors at their best should win this, but anything less and Newcastle could spring an upset.

Warriors by 14