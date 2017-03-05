Nine quick takes from the AFL weekend

Geelong youngster's tackle likely to be looked at by MRP

It’s been another big week of Aussie Rules football, in both the AFLW and the JLT Community Series – I’m here with nine quick takes for you from the weekend.

AFLW

Brisbane are in the box-seat for the premiership

Here’s something you’ve been longing to hear for about a decade now, Brisbane Lions fans – you are the raging favourites to take home the premiership.

Saturday night’s match at Norwood was a three-point thriller, eventually won by the Lions on the road, and it has confirmed them as the likely hosts of the first AFLW grand final.

All they need to do now is win their remaining two matches, against the Bulldogs at home and Carlton away, and that advantage is locked away. An undefeated season is on the cards.

Oh, and just because it’s worth mentioning, the Brisbane Lions women now have two more wins to their name than the men achieved in a 22-game season last year.

Adelaide versus Melbourne next week is massive

There isn’t a match left in the fixture that’s going to have more impact on the AFLW season that Adelaide hosting Melbourne next week on Saturday night.

If Adelaide win, it’ll confirm them as a grand final team and give them a shot of hosting it, should Brisbane drop one or more of their remaining games.

If Melbourne win, it’ll mean that any of the Demons, Crows or Blues would still be a very real chance to play in the decider – and would all but lock it in as a Lions’ homegame.

Will former favourites Fremantle go winless?

There’s no bigger disappointment in the AFLW than Fremantle right now, which is kind of a shame because they really haven’t been that bad.

On Saturday they let slip another golden chance to win their first ever game, kicking 1.5 in the final term against Collingwood only to lose by a single point.

They’ve got two weeks left to notch a maiden victory, or finish the season with the same of having never gotten to sing the song.

Neither match will be easy – they play Carlton at home next week, and then Melbourne on the road after that. Can they get it done?

JLT Community Series

A pair of great Daynes can give Brisbane a bounce

The Brisbane Lions aren’t going to be an awesome team in 2017 – they won’t make finals, and they probably won’t avoid being in the bottom six.

However, they’ve been tipped by many to win the wooden spoon, and on Thursday night they validated my view that they’re a bit better than that.

Ever since they brought in Dayne Beams and Allen Christensen ahead of 2015 we’ve waited for this talented midfield to get on the park together.

Justin Lepppitsch couldn’t make it happen, but I reckon Chris Fagan can. If he does, this team will rise up the ladder – if only a few rungs.

Tim Taranto should be a Round 1 lock

It’s not easy being a young kid at the Giants, games are hard to come by, unlike when the club got started just five years ago.

However No.2 draft pick Tim Taranto’s first two pre-season performances have showed he’s ready to defy the odds and make a Round 1 debut.

He’s had an impact in both games and showed he can handle AFL football – he got slammed by Buddy Franklin on the weekend but was up and kicking a great goal not much later.

With Lachie Whitfield and Brett Deledio both absent in Round 1, I’ll be staggered if he doesn’t get a run.

A pair of Jacks to give St Kilda real Steele

It’s a pretty rare day at St Kilda that Jack Steven is only the third most impressive Jack in the team.

However that’s what happened on Saturday when the Saints sent Carlton back to the Stone Age, thanks to the excellent work of Billings and Steele.

I pumped up Billings last week so I’m not going to repeat the dose, but Steele is a player I’ve had my eye on since North Melbourne bidded to draft him.

He’s my kind of player – a hard-edged tackler, but also with a touch of class and some forward-line nous.

I’d love it if he had made his way to North, but I can’t lie – Steele and St Kilda is match made in heaven.

The Magpies need Moore of that, Mason

This year the Collingwood Magpies are launching an ambitious bid to qualify for finals without having a backline or forwardline.

They’re building their forward structure around Darcy Moore, a 21-year-old who we all agree has moxie but has kicked 33 career goals.

That’s why Mason Cox’s three-goal performance against Fremantle on Saturday would have been so heartening for Pies fans.

If he can step up and provide Collingwood with a consistent second forward option that isn’t Quinten Lynch or Jesse White, it’ll be a major boost to their finals hopes.

Zach Tuohy is All-Australian quality

How do you replace a six-time All-Australian, three-time premiership player like Corey Enright? You really don’t, but with Zach Tuohy, Geelong have gone close.

He has arguably been the most impressive player of the pre-season to date, showing how much his speed and class can offer to the Cats.

I’m not convinced the Cats are going to have a great year and truth be told I think much of it will be spent waiting for the second coming, if you know what I mean.

But Tuohy, especially if the Cats encourage him to push up the ground as much as possible, already looks like a highlight.

Is Nankervis Richmond’s new No.1?

He hasn’t played a game yet for the club, but is Toby Nankervis already Richmond’s No.1 ruck option?

He has been impressive in both of their pre-season wins so far, working in tandem with Ivan Maric during that time.

However Maric is likely to be depth only at Richmond this year. For Nankervis to get games, he’ll need to either work in tandem with Shaun Hampson, or keep him out of the side entirely.

A good rule of thumb is not to expect too much from a 22-year-old ruckman, especially one traded for pick 46. But Nankervis might be the exception.