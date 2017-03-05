Richmond down Port in AFL pre-season game

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

Port Adelaide backman Jasper Pittard has suffered a suspected hamstring injury in a 28-point loss to Richmond in Sunday’s AFL pre-season game in Mt Gambier.

The Tigers banked consecutive wins in their pre-season campaign with a comprehensive 0.11.13 (79) to 0.7.9 (51) triumph in tricky winds in South Australia’s southeast.

Port, without a win from their two pre-season games, were hampered by the loss of Pittard who limped off the ground in the second quarter and didn’t return.

And the Power’s brilliant forward Chad Wingard also hobbled off with a corked thigh in the last term.

The Tigers steamrolled Port in the second term, kicked 6.3 to nothing in a game-defining burst until a late goal from Port’s Jared Polec.

Richmond boasted prolific ball winners in Brandon Ellis, who gathered a game-high 25 disposals, Anthony Miles (24 touches) and Shaun Grigg (20 possessions), while Dustin Martin and captain Trent Cotchin were dominant early.

The Tigers also had dangerous attackers with Sam Lloyd capping his influential game with three goals and key forward Jack Riewoldt slotting two.

Port couldn’t find a multiple goalkicker but were well served by onballer Ollie Wines (24 disposals), captain Travis Boak (18 touches), Polec (20 possessions) and Hamish Hartlett (17 disposals).

The Power ultimately paid for their second-term snooze.

Port led by five points at quarter-time but were overwhelmed in the second term, with Richmond’s blitz creating a 27-point advantage for the Tigers at halftime.

Port made some inroads in the third quarter, kicking three goals to one, before the Tigers sealed a convincing triumph with a solid last term which returned 2.4 to Port’s 0.5.