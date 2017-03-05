Roar beat Jets to stay fourth in A-League

Newcastle left furious after player and coach sent off

Brisbane retained fourth place on the A-League ladder after winning 3-1 against a Newcastle side, down a player and their coach for 59 minutes, in a drama-packed Sunday night at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Jamie Maclaren scored from the spot in the 62nd minute and off a rebound in the 74th, before substitute Nicholas D’Agostino buried his chance from a blocked shot in the 90th.

The round-22 win takes the Roar to 33 points, behind Melbourne City on goal difference and one point clear of Perth.

The spotlight, though, was squarely on referee Jarred Gillett and the Jets’ woes.

Newcastle were up 1-0 in the 31st minute when Jets defender Jason Hoffman, filling as skipper with Nigel Boogaard on the bench, received two yellow cards inside a minute.

After a card for dissent following a free kick against him, Hoffman was given a second by Gillett for apparently fouling Manuel Arana on the edge of the penalty area.

Arana appeared to run into Hoffman as he tried to go around him and the Jets’ bench reacted angrily to the send-off. Gillett then consulted his linesman and fourth official before sending Newcastle coach Mark Jones from the sidelines.

Gillett awarded Brisbane a penalty after Andrew Hoole had pulled on the shirt of Thomas Broich at a corner. Maclaren converted the chance in the 62nd minute for 1-1.

Maclaren was then on the spot to bury the go-ahead goal after a long-range strike from Arana was blocked by Jets goalkeeper Tomislav Arcaba into his path.

Newcastle had led in the 10th minute with an Andrew Nabbout penalty after Corey Brown fouled Aleksandr Kokko with a lunge from behind.

The loss drops Newcastle to eighth on the ladder on 22 points, three outside the top six.