Stormers vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Jaguares travel to Cape Town to play the Stormers for this Round 2 match. Join The Roar from 2:15am (AEDT) for all the live action.

Both sides recorded victories to begin their 2017 season, the Stormers’ emphatic first half performance securing the points against the Bulls, while the Jaguares spluttered their way to a win over the Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Based on last week’s results, the Stormers are heavily favoured. Their set piece was rock solid, and their willingness to spread the ball and play at pace caused the highly fancied Bulls all sorts of problems. The home side will look to do much the same here.

In saying that, a game with width could be just the ticket for the Argentinian side, who enjoy running with the ball and can certainly trouble any team if their offloads are on song. The Stormers need to be accurate in their execution or they will be under early scoreboard pressure.

An ongoing issue for the Jaguares has been their discipline, and the Stormers were ruthless in exposing the Bulls through ill-discipline – no doubt they will do the same if the Argentines get on the wrong side of referee Jaco Peyper.

Several match ups will be key tonight, perhaps none more so than at first five, with the in-form Jean-Luc du Plessis up against the seasoned pro, Nicholas Sanchez. Their individual performances will likely go a long way to deciding the outcome.

Prediction

It is difficult to see anything other than a comfortable win for the Stormers after their impressive performance last week against the Bulls.

Stormers by 20.

Join The Roar for all the action, and feel free to chip in with your observations during the match.