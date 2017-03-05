 

Super Kings smash Sunwolves in Singapore

    Four tries and a 100 per cent kicking effort from flyhalf Lionel Cronje led South Africa’s Southern Kings to a rare win as they beat Japanese franchise the Sunwolves 37-23 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

    An early breakaway try from Rudi van Rooyen gave the South African strugglers a good start and they were ahead 17-7 at halftime after Chris Cloete added a second try.

    Ruan Lerm and speedster Malcolm Jaer added further scores for the Kings while Cronje kicked three penalties and four conversions, but they missed out on a bonus point when the Sunwolves scored two late tries through Kenki Fukuoaka and Takaaki Nakazura.

