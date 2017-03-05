UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 live updates, blog

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends his belt against Stephen Thompson for the second time. Join The Roar from 2pm (AEDT) for what could be the greatest event in UFC history.
After knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round to win the welterweight title, Woodley felt he still had a point to prove in the division.
He had his chance to prove he was the best at UFC 205, against Thompson, and despite nearly finishing ‘Wonderboy’ in the fourth round, the fight ended in a majority draw, with one judge scoring the fight for Woodley.
Now Woodley faces Thompson for the second time, and this time he wants to keep the belt with a win, instead of a draw.
With dominant wins over Rory MacDonald and Johny Hendricks, Thompson was tipped as the favourite going into the first title bout. And while he failed to get the win, Thompson showed immense heart after getting rocked and escaping a guillotine in round four, only to come back and win the fifth.
Thompson will enter the second bout as the favourite once again.
In the co-main event, Australia’s Daniel Kelly will be looking to keep his Cinderella UFC story going by breaking into the top 15 with a win over former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans.
Mark Hunt also returns to the cage, despite facing this very promotion in a legal battle over his UFC 200 bout with Brock Lesnar. Hunt faces Alistair Overeem for the second time, and claims that he had no choice but to the take the fight.
Prediction
In the first fight, Woodley had success when he took Thompson down, but Thompson looked the much better on the feet, even after being rocked with the straight right. If Woodley can get a hold of Thompson and take him down, he can grind out a win. However, if Thompson’s worked on his takedown defence, Woodley could be in for a long night.
Stephen Thompson via split decision
3:19pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 3:19pm | ! Report
Rashad Evans vs Daniel Kelly – ROUND 2/3
Round two is underway. Both men miss with big punches. Right misses for Evans, and a left misses for Kelly. Kelly looks for the throw and nearly gets it but Evans is able to block it. One-two lands for Kelly. Left hand lands for Kelly and Evans is hurt. They clinch and Evans seems to have recovered. Evans looks for the takedown but Kelly gets control of the neck and turns him against the fence. They break and Kelly trips Evans, but Evans ends up on top. They get back up to their feet and Evans lands a knee in the clinch. They break and Evans is poked in the eye. The referee calls for time and the replay shows clear contact between Evan’s thumb and Kelly’s eye. They touch gloves. Kelly lands a kick to the body and a left. Evans lands a kick to the body. They clinch and Kelly lands a knee to the body and some good punches before they break. Evans lands a right. A good combination lands for Kelly. Evans gets the takedown but Kelly gets right back to his feet as Evans tries to ride him. Evans throws a head kick as they break but Kelly is able to move out of the way. Kelly goes high with a kick. Evans throws a high kick and Kelly catches it. Kelly can’t get the takedown but he lands a good combination with Evans on the fence. Evans lands another body kick. Time. Another very close round.
My score: 10-9 Kelly
Overall score: 20-18 Kelly
3:12pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Rashad Evans vs Daniel Kelly – ROUND 1/3
They touch gloves to start the first. Evans looks for the right. Both men have quite a wide stance. Evans looks for the right hand again. A good left just misses. Evans looks for a head kick, Evans is the much quicker fighter. Welly misses with the left hand. Straight right again just misses for Evans. Kelly lands a hard left hand. Right uppercut lands for Evans. Another left lands for Kelly. Another hard left lands for Kelly and Evans is stunned for a moment. Evans looks for the takedown but Kelly doesn’t go all the way down. Kelly looks for the takedown himself via a judo throw but he cant get it either and they reset. Evans lands an uppercut and Kelly lands a left. Evans just misses with an uppercut. They clinch again and Kelly lands a good combination on the break. Kelly is cut on the face, not sure what caused it. Evans lands a knee to the body and Kelly lands a few shots as neither man can get the takedown. Kelly lands a left and Evans lands a kick to the body to end round one. A very close round.
My score: 10-9 Kelly
Overall score: 10-9 Kelly
2:55pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 2:55pm | ! Report
Former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans makes the move down to middleweight takes on Australia’s Daniel Kelly
2:55pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 2:55pm | ! Report
Up next we have a middleweight bout that was initially meant to be the co-main after the interim-lightweight fallout.
2:52pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 2:52pm | ! Report
THE OFFICIAL DECISION: Cynthia Calvillo def. Amanda Cooper via submission (rear-naked choke) 3:19, R1
2:51pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 2:51pm | ! Report
Amanda Cooper vs Cynthia Calvillo – ROUND 1/3
Round one of a possible three is underway. Cooper looked to be aggressor early on, but its Calvillo that landed the better shot. A good shot lands for Cooper. Cooper throws the kick and Calvillo is able to catch it and get the takedown. Calvillo passes the guard but can’t seem to advance position. Cooper gets up and goes for the takedown but Calvillo switches the position beautifully and locks in the anaconda choke. Calvillo rolls Cooper and loses the position but gets the back of Cooper. Calvillo gets the rear-naked choke and Cooper is trying to survive. Calvillo puts Cooper on her stomach and she has no choice but to tap out.
2:38pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 2:38pm | ! Report
Up next it’s a women strawweight’s bout, as Amanda Cooper takes on Cynthia Calvillo.
2:35pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 2:35pm | ! Report
THE OFFICIAL DECISION: Alistair Overeem def. Mark Hunt via knockout (knees) 1:44, R3