UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 live updates, blog

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends his belt against Stephen Thompson for the second time. Join The Roar from 2pm (AEDT) for what could be the greatest event in UFC history.

After knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round to win the welterweight title, Woodley felt he still had a point to prove in the division.

He had his chance to prove he was the best at UFC 205, against Thompson, and despite nearly finishing ‘Wonderboy’ in the fourth round, the fight ended in a majority draw, with one judge scoring the fight for Woodley.

Now Woodley faces Thompson for the second time, and this time he wants to keep the belt with a win, instead of a draw.

With dominant wins over Rory MacDonald and Johny Hendricks, Thompson was tipped as the favourite going into the first title bout. And while he failed to get the win, Thompson showed immense heart after getting rocked and escaping a guillotine in round four, only to come back and win the fifth.

Thompson will enter the second bout as the favourite once again.

In the co-main event, Australia’s Daniel Kelly will be looking to keep his Cinderella UFC story going by breaking into the top 15 with a win over former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans.

Mark Hunt also returns to the cage, despite facing this very promotion in a legal battle over his UFC 200 bout with Brock Lesnar. Hunt faces Alistair Overeem for the second time, and claims that he had no choice but to the take the fight.

Prediction

In the first fight, Woodley had success when he took Thompson down, but Thompson looked the much better on the feet, even after being rocked with the straight right. If Woodley can get a hold of Thompson and take him down, he can grind out a win. However, if Thompson’s worked on his takedown defence, Woodley could be in for a long night.

Stephen Thompson via split decision