Wasps director keen for Beale to stay put

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young hopes to find out within the next week if star Australian fullback Kurtley Beale will stay on at the club beyond his current one-season deal.

Beale was man of the match in the Premiership leaders’ convincing 24-3 victory over Bath at the Recreation Ground – not just for his two tries but also the long, accurate positional kicks that denied the home side any attacking foothold.

“By virtue of being a quality player, Kurtley has a lot of options,” said Young. “We’re expecting a decision over the next week but there’s quite a lot for him to think about – whether he wants another season in the Premiership or go back to Australia. I’m sure he has plenty of options to consider.

“Fingers crossed, he stays. But if he doesn’t we want to make sure he finishes strongly. He’s got better with every game and today was his best yet for us.

“It was always agreed that we see how this season goes and how he and his girlfriend settle in. He’s got his international career to think about.

“If it ends up being a year, it’s a year we wouldn’t have changed. If we can extend it, which we are hoping to do, we’ll be really pleased. If we can’t, it will have been a worthwhile exercise.”

Beale has played 60 Tests for the Wallabies and signed with Wasps after playing 124 games in Super Rugby, the majority of them for the Waratahs where he starred in the NSW side’s inaugural grand final win in 2014.