What ever happened to sportsmanship?

A few years ago, I filled in for my club’s bottom XI in a one day game. Our opponents consisted of mainly those around a Melbourne football club – naturally gifted, very fit, and strong.

Our side was old men, those who picked up the game late, and youngsters having their first hit out. We were bowled out for 91; they caught it one down, after eleven overs. And then they promptly opened the esky, and cheerfully popped the beer.

Yesterday, I captained my club’s bottom side, in a semi-final. We’ve had a good year; a few of those kids grew up a little, and came on a bit. We played against, again, a side of men, in a competition of sides fielding juniors and the old.

We were, again, bowled out, this time for 89. The opposition caught it, again, in eleven overs. One of those self-same kids took a five-wicket haul earlier this year. In this match, he went for twenty runs an over. And again, those men celebrated their win with beer and a rousing rendition of their club song.

Is this all we are?

Australians are crazy for sport. We play it, we listen to it, we watch it; there is little you can do in here to avoid hearing about something, no matter what code or tribe you follow. And winning in sport necessitates that there be a loser, of course. But there is something profoundly ugly in men celebrating victory against children and old men, something unsettling.

We talk about celebrating the underdogs. People labelled last year the year of the underdog, but that’s not really who we are, is it?

Our conduct as people and as players has a profound impact on other people. Our actions don’t tell me that we celebrate the underdog, or that we are gracious in victory or defeat; our actions tell me that we will do absolutely anything to win. Early in this season, I had a little argument with my club, because they wanted to drop someone to find form.

I told them I was completely unwilling to do so, because he was simply too good for my competition. It’s blatantly unfair to my opponents to play someone who is that much better than they are – isn’t cricket supposed to be about providing a sporting chance to your opposition? To be good of conduct; to play hard but fair? Isn’t that who we are?

I acknowledge that that is two teams, across years of playing, in a single sport. But most of us could relate to situations like this; clubs stacking lower sides to win easy accolades. I suppose it’s a bit easier to do in a cricket team. But as I watch, I see kids I’ve encouraged – taught to bowl and have grown into fine young men and good players – getting carted around as though they bowled trash, or being bounced by the third fastest bowler I’ve ever seen.

And I see sledging getting worse, and indiscriminate; one of my players has depression, and early in the season he copped it so badly that he had to sit in his car to collect himself when he went out. A junior in this semi-final was called a pussy because he hadn’t faced bowling this fast before.

The watching crowd yelled ‘Drop it!’ at a 14 year old when they were ten runs short of our score. I’ve sledged, but I try to keep it classy, keep it funny. I’ll say something along the lines of ‘you could put that shot to the Benny Hill soundtrack’; I’m trying to make you laugh, distract you, not offend you.

Am I wrong? Is that who we are now; the nation of the fair go, of opportunity for everyone? It certainly makes me wonder. As the nation that we are – as sport mad as we are – don’t we have it in us to be fair? Don’t we have an issue with people doing this, behaving like this? Or am I the odd one out, believing in naïve things like good sportsmanship, the sporting chance and the fair go?

Is this really who we are?