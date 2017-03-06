What your favourite Australian Test cricketer says about your ideal pet

“What is your favourite animal and why?” is a flirty game that young people used to play.

After you have answered the question, you’re then told that the reasons you gave for liking your favourite animal are the attributes of your ideal partner.

For example, the first time I was asked the question I said the great white shark is my favourite animal because they’re so single-minded and merciless, implying that my ideal partner has both those attributes.

I imagine most readers have just double-checked the byline to see if this piece was written by Margie Abbott. It wasn’t, but I had misunderstood the question, which really should ask what is your favourite companion animal.

Then the answer is a Staffordshire bull terrier, because they’re hilarious and affectionate.

Of course, as with much of pop psychology, this test is almost right but misses the point.

Humans are far more complicated than just a few attributes and if we wait for our ideal partner we may never find them. Pets are much simpler than humans, though, so below is a guide to what sort of pet you should get based on favourite current Australian Test cricketer.

Matt Renshaw: Labrador retriever

Matt Renshaw has the ideal temperament, not just for cricket but for playing gently with children, fetching nets in freezing cold water or just about anything else. 16th century philosopher Michael Montaigne wrote that “the most certain sign of wisdom is cheerfulness” and by this measure Labradors and Matt Renshaw are truly wise.

The ability to have violent diarrhoea and just minutes later be chuckling as a ball/car almost grazes your outside edge/cold wet nose is a rare one. If this is important to you, a Labrador is the ideal dog.

David Warner: Guinea pig

A lot of people might think that the obvious choice of pet for people who like David Warner would be some sort of terrier, but they’d be wrong. The reason you like the pugnacious opener is because you identify with him.

In order to complement your personality you need a pet with a less aggressive outlook. However, it must also be willing to stand up to you which takes the kind of inner strength that comes from successfully living as a cute, cuddly, bite-sized rodent whose scientific name translates as “eagle snack”.

Steve Smith: Whippet

I worked in dog daycare, many years ago, where the number one objective was to keep all the spoiled dogs alive until the end of the day. For most breeds this was pretty easy to achieve, but for the whippet, it was never so certain.

They’re a twitchy, high maintenance animal with big, popping eyes that constantly look as if they’re about to burst into tears. I used to try everything to stop this whippet shivering, until I finally realised it just did it recreationally.

They seem far too neurotic and distressed to last for any amount of time in the world, but in fact they’re fine; they’re just operating on a different frequency to the rest of us. A much higher frequency.

Shaun Marsh: Cat

If Shaun Marsh is your favourite player, then consistency and good health are not high priorities. Why not consider getting a cat? Unexplained extreme violence and weird urinary complaints will characterise the life of this pet, and for some reason you find that charming.

Peter Handscomb: Duck/miniature pig

Plenty of people thought that putting Peter Handscomb in the Test team was not a good idea. Just as they advised you against buying that miniature pig/pair of ducks. But now that he’s in the side, we’ve all realised that despite his unusual technique, he’s a very good player. If you like someone who is justifiably confident in themselves, despite all their apparent shortcomings, ducks and pigs are the perfect choice.

Mitchell Marsh: Goat

As a cricketer, Mitch Marsh has boundless potential. He is powerful with the bat and should provide nice variety in the Australian attack. And yet, somehow it never seems to work out. Similarly, a goat sounds like a great idea for a pet – they’re smart, affectionate, adaptable and cheap to keep. But somehow it never quite works out, with those alien eyes and lack of discipline at key moments.

Matthew Wade: Cockatoo

Wild animals shouldn’t be kept in captivity; it crushes their souls and makes them go crazy. Please, let him fly free.

Mitchell Starc: Mouse

When people name their favourite Aussie Test cricketer, they’re actually naming their second-favourite cricketer, because rationally, Mitch Starc has to top the list. He’s heroic, exciting, personable, and has a great tan.

The list of positive adjectives to describe him is endless, and no pet could ever hope to live up to it. So although a mouse will still disappoint, but at least it will live a relatively short life of failing to meet your impossible needs.



Steve O’Keefe: Border collie

Steve O’Keefe really wants to be good. His cricket may fail to really catch the eye, but his commitment to being a good cricketer is matched only by a border collie’s commitment to being a good dog.

Nathan Lyon: Rescue dog

Nathan Lyon is a constant surprise packet. He comes on just before lunch on the first day of a Test and trundles through three very innocuous-looking balls before getting the fourth to bounce a bit, catch an edge onto pad and fall just wide of the fieldsman at short leg.

Similarly, your rescue dog is so ugly that if it’s not moving, people have trouble telling which end is the front. People snatch up their children when they see him, even if it’s just in a photo on Instagram. But he’s actually a very good dog.

He’s gentle, patient, obedient, loyal and even a bit cute, with that puckered little mouth – oh, wait, that’s the wrong end. When he goes to the big kennel in the sky, you’ll realise just how much you loved him.

Josh Hazelwood: Pigeon

You don’t like grand gestures and wild emotional extremes. You prefer emotional consistency and even a bit of inscrutability. That’s why a pigeon is the perfect pet for you. They are much smarter and more complex than they appear to be, but are very hard to read. Also, obviously, Pigeon McGrath.

12th man: Jackson Bird: Hermit crab

Who knows why your hermit crabs keep dying? Could it just be that conditions don’t suit them? Whatever it is, it seems a bit unfair and you feel that if you could just keep one going for a good few months then you’d get your confidence up and you’d be fine.