Les Murray, Craig Foster and a Chinese property giant: New A-League bid launched for south Sydney

They’ve graced the TV screens of Australian football fans for years, now Craig Foster and Les Murray are attempting to bring a new A-League club into the competition.
The duo are at the forefront of a new A-League bid that would see a new south Sydney-based club join Australia’s top footballing tier. The new side would cover the St George, Sutherland and South Coast associations.
While the A-League has often struggled for outside investment in its clubs, the new bid has the financial backing and clout of Chinese property group JiaYuan International Group.
Murray is the chairman of the bid’s steering group, while Foster is the bid’s current head of football.
“This is a very exciting day in Australian football,” Murray said. “What we have in mind is to bring best quality professional football to a vast, diverse region full of football tradition and history.”
The FFA said last week that A-League expansion will not occur before the 2018-19 season, however Murray said the group is happy to be patient and wait until there is an available spot in the competition for a new team.
“We note and understand the FFA’s preferred timing on expansion. We are not impatient and are content to wait until expansion is given the go ahead. But when it does, we will be ready. We are also confident that a club from our vast market of fans and players will heavily benefit the existing A-League and W-League clubs in the transition process.”
Unsurprisingly for such a well-known advocate of grassroots development, Foster said the side would have strong pathways for junior footballers in the region to make their way to the professional side.
“Engagement with our grassroots partners is at the heart of the club,” he said.
“Parents will be pleased to know that in this club, females and males are equal, and our Academy will include both girls and boys from the beginning at no cost to the players and the region’s juniors will have a direct pathway to their own A-League and W-League teams.
“Our shared vision is to become the strongest football region in the country in every aspect, administration, infrastructure, development and professional success.”
The group also has the support of former NSW PCYC chief executive Chris Gardner, who is the bid’s chief executive. Gardner said a focus on more derbies would give the new club strong involvement from its local fan-base.
“A Southern team will provide six more A-League derbies and four more W-League derbies each season,” he said.
“Our new club means players in the three local football associations finally have their own local A-League and W-League teams after not having a presence in the top flight since the NSL.
“Matches will be shared equally between our three partner associations with plans for a purpose built football stadium underway for the longer term. This will deliver approximately eight professional games in each area so that everyone has an opportunity to see Southern play.”
It is not known what impact the bid will have on National Premier League side the Wollongong Wolves, the club which has been at the heart of a number of calls for the creation of an additional A-League side based in the Illawarra.
March 6th 2017 @ 12:55pm
Stuart Thomas said | March 6th 2017 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
Wow, big news. Changes the Sydney market considerably.
March 6th 2017 @ 1:55pm
Josh Barton said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
Fragments the support areas that are traditionally Sydney FC, whilst simultaneously alienating people from Wollongong and the Illawarra with a lack of a distinct identity. Almost the opposite of the successful launch of the Wanderers, who went for a unified identity wilst integrating into the community.
Wont end well I don’t think.
March 6th 2017 @ 1:11pm
tully101 said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
this is an alright idea if there is a view for a permament stadium
March 6th 2017 @ 1:12pm
Caltex & SBS support Australian Football said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
It won’t happen!
Wollongong, have stated they will be a stand alone submission, and will not be any part of a joint South Sydney bid. Therefore, without Wollongong it will not go anywhere.
March 6th 2017 @ 1:14pm
tully101 said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
don’t be so sure, the FFA seems to want a southern sydney team ahead of all else, i dont think they will be too fussed if wollongong isnt included
March 6th 2017 @ 1:19pm
Square Nostrils said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
The carrot for Wollongong, will be how much junior development this club is offering via their “Fozzie driven Football Department”.
March 6th 2017 @ 1:35pm
punter said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
Caltex, the media says the South Coast Association has already agreed to join forces;
‘The bid will be seeking both A-League and W-League licences and is being boosted by three football associations – St George, Sutherland and South Coast – joining forces.’
March 6th 2017 @ 1:43pm
Caltex & SBS support Australian Football said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:43pm | ! Report
http://www.foxsports.com.au/football/a-league/wollongong-wolves-still-planning-on-entering-aleague-despite-south-sydney-bid-being-confirmed/news-story/ceff36018f4c348f327f97706e7f75ae
I would think this will be a battle of wills, which Wollongong will win in the end, with the hearts and minds of the South Coast behind the Wollongong Wolves.
March 6th 2017 @ 1:35pm
Caltex & SBS support Australian Football said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
If you read the submission the key component is to get South Coast-Wollongong being on board and they, Wollongong, are going to put in a stand along submission back by the regional TV 9 network.
March 6th 2017 @ 1:30pm
stu said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
With CF involved it will be an emotional, rose coloured glasses affair. I like his energy but he lives in his sugar coated dreams.
The upside will be that his vision could be tried and tested for the first time and all criticism of his vision will be on him rather than others.
He has survived on analyses and critics of others from the FFA down, so I will follow this with interest.
March 6th 2017 @ 1:58pm
Tom m said | March 6th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Expansion will just dilute the on field talent even more. Get rid of the salary cap first then worry about expansion. Without attracting big name players the A league will continue to stall.