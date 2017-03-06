Matt Renshaw’s powers of concentration bely his youth

Shaun Marsh survives after the Indians opt not to review

Matt Renshaw has stopped selector-coach Darren Lehmann from making anymore ‘Boof’ comments.

“It’s a close call between Renshaw and Khawaja to open at Pune,” was ‘Boof’s’ prediction when Renshaw’s last Test dig was a career-high 184 and his average 63.

That was a ridiculous prediction and if Lehmann believed it, thankfully there were three other selectors to make the right decision.

There’s no argument, the 20-year-old Queenslander is here to stay, quite probably far longer than his coach, with Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie knocking hard on his door.

What’s so impressive is not only his consistent run-making but his powers of concentration in one so young.

So far in his six-Test career, he’s faced 1058 deliveries for his 474 runs at an average of 59.14.

But the more telling fact is the way he’s kept the world’s top-ranked bowler, Ravi Ashwin, and the world number three, Ravi Jadeja, at bay on sharply turning wickets.

And in return, Renshaw is the best performed Australian in India with an average of 53, from Mitchell Starc’s 52 and skipper Steve Smith’s 48.

But the stats fall away alarmingly to Shaun Marsh’s 27.33, David Warner’s 27, Matthew Wade’s 26,50, Peter Handscomb’s 19, and Mitchell Marsh’s 11.66.

That’s the end of the road for Mitchell Marsh to be replaced by Usman Khawaja, who shouldn’t have been dropped in the first place.

The batting order for the third and fourth Tests would read Warner, Renshaw, Khawaja, Smith, Shaun Marsh, Handscomb, Wade, and Starc.

Australia only needs four bowers in India – Starc, Josh Hazlewood, now ranked world number two, Nathan Lyon, and Steve O’Keefe.

But Australia’s continued success in India would be more evident if Warner was among the big runs expected of him and Handscomb followed suit.

Yet Warner and Renshaw as an opening pair have been very successful since they teamed up for the first time in the third Test against South Africa at Adelaide in November.

So far in six Tests, they have opened seven times for 467 runs at an average of 66.71.

In those seven outings, the best was 151, then 82, 70, 64, and 52 – the other two 46 and 12 – very consistent.

It’s early days, but how does 66.71 compare with other Australian opening combinations?

It’s the best.

66.71 – David Warner and Matt Renshaw from seven starts.

63.75 – Bill Brown and Jack Fingleton from 16.

60.94 – Bobby Simpson and Bill Lawry from 62.

54.39 – Simon Katich and Shane Watson from 28.

51.32 – David Warner and Chris Rogers from 41.

51.14 – Mark Taylor and Michael Slater from 78.

There are three other reasons why the Australians are dominating India when most pundits predicted they would lose four-nil.

The Australian batsmen have showed great courage and determination, following in the footsteps of the baby of the team.

Thirdly, offie Nathan Lyon has out-bowled his far higher ranked counterpart Ashwin in Bangalore, on a track where Ashwin was supposed to dominate.

Lyon’s career-best 8-50 off 22.2 overs included 95 dot balls, or 15.5 overs that included only three boundaries.

Ashwin so far has bowled 41 overs and taken 1-75 with 188 dot balls, or 31.2 overs, with four boundaries.

And last, but by no means least, Steve Smith has out-captained Virat Kohli.

Even though the world’s two top-ranked batsmen haven’t scored runs in Bangalore, Smith’s bowling changes and field placings have been far superior.

Australia lead by 48 runs with five wickets in hand on a minefield of a track.

If they stretch that lead to 80 or 90 it’s hard to see India avoiding a second straight defeat which translates to Australia retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

And to do that in India would be Steve Smith’s biggest coup so far.