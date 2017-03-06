Warriors vs Knights: Ten men of the match at Mt. Smart

Both the Warriors and the Knights hurtled into 2017 with something to prove, making for a tighter match than anyone could have expected.

On both sides there were some big performances. Here are my ten men of the match.



1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

RTS was clearly the most anticipated appearance at Mt. Smart on Sunday afternoon.

Not only was he out for most of 2016 but his absence poured cold water on any hope of the Big Three gelling in their debut year.

He returned against the Knights as if he’d never been gone.

Sure, his passing game still needs work – an unfortunately timed pass to Ken Maumalo lost the Warriors a certain try at the 43rd minute – but even there he had inspired moments, especially in his synergy with Solomone Kata.

2. Solomone Kata

Speaking of Kata, the star centre was in fine form for his 2017 debut.

Despite spilling the Steeden at the 12th minute, he managed to bring home the second New Zealand try of the afternoon.

Shortly after the Knights lost the ball on the first tackle, he found himself at the end of an insatiable Warriors momentum up the left side of the field.

Crossing over at the 32nd minute, the four-pointer fuelled his energy and drive.

3. David Fusitu’a

Given his hat-trick, it’d be hard to argue against Fusitu’a as the ultimate man of the match.

Continually in the right place at the right time, he synced up perfectly with Shaun Johnson.

Johnson works best when he has this kind of organising presence in the backline, and for great sections of the game Fusitu’a felt more like his halves partner in spirit.

Seeing Fusitu’a plough right through Peter Mata’utia and Trent Hodkinson for his first try led to an understandable lull in Newcastle momentum as well.

4. Tuimoala Lolohea

Completing the brilliant Warriors backline was the player opponents love to hate.

If Fusitu’a managed to bring in a second try at the 36-minute mark, it was only because of this man.

Caught in the corner, Lolohea opted for a daring basketball pass, rather than risking taking the four points itself.

It was a classy gesture of teamship that epitomised the cohesion of the New Zealand backs.

5. Shaun Johnson

On a good day, Johnson is always a contender for man of the match.

Despite inconsistency with conversions, he was on fire on Sunday, with the crowd wondering whether he’d use the first game of the season to outpoint Stacey Jones and make Warriors history.

He didn’t quite make it but still had an incredible afternoon, with his impeccable kick to Lolohea setting up Fusitu’a’s second four-pointer.

Yet it was his subsequent offload to Fusitu’a that provided us with the Shaun Johnson sublimity we always hope for from a Warriors game.

Tackled and pinned to the ground, he flicked a pass back with no visibility, allowing Fusitu’a to grab it and cross over for the third time in the game.

It was as if Johnson had eyes in the back of his head, so perfect was his instinct for where the rest of the backline would be.

The commentators mentioned Sonny Bill Williams and Kurt Gidley, and they were justified.

If it was a tribute to Johnson’s footy genius, then it was also a tribute to Stephen Kearney’s vision as coach.

At that moment, it was clear that we were dealing with a halfback who had been coached to know where every member of his team was in every eventuality.

More than any other move in the afternoon, it seemed to promise a new era of professionalism for the Warriors.

6. Ryan Hoffman

Alongside its geniuses, though, every footy team needs its workhorses, and Ryan Hoffman was hard as nails yesterday afternoon.

While he may have brought in a try at the 71st minute, the final four-pointer was more a matter of the combined dexterity of RTS, Johnson and Lolohea.

Instead, Hoffman’s real contribution lay elsewhere, in the ceaseless energy he gave to the troops and his ability to resuscitate them whenever the Knights seemed likely to get ahead.

Given the storied history of both teams, a strong show of captaincy was needed, and Hoffman more than delivered.

7. Trent Hodkinson

Speaking of captains, let’s not discount the one-time Blue’s efforts either.

I’ve been a huge fan of Hodko ever since he was at the Dogs and I’m longing for him to regain some of that form and composure.

Yesterday he didn’t do anything overly classy, but he felt like he was gelling with the Knights in a new way from last year.

Of course, that may also be because the Knights themselves are starting to gel more as a team as well.

8. Nathan Ross

That’s not to say, however, that the Knights didn’t have some great performances.

All of a sudden, Nathan Ross seems to have come into his own in a new way.

Time and again, he proved himself safe under Shaun Johnson’s floating bombs, especially in the first half when the Knights’ outside backs were looking directly into the sun.

In fact, he was pretty good at defusing Johnson and the Warriors’ backline generally.

In one of the most dramatic moments of the game, RTS captured the Steeden at the end of a Newcastle set and ran the entire length of the field, passing it to Johnson who flicked it on to Lolohea in what seemed destined to be another Warriors’ try.

Appearing out of nowhere, Ross managed to contain the damage, one of many moments when he would halt the New Zealand momentum just as it was starting to peak.

No other Knight played such a big role in preventing the Warriors victory feel like a landslide or a walkover, just as no other Knight managed to put RTS and Johnson in their place so consistently.

Running more than any other player on the field, Ross was equally damaging in attack.

Bringing in the third try off a beautiful series of passes from Hodkinson and Mata’utia, Ross ran through the New Zealand defence with a dexterity that left even Johnson staring at his feet.

9. Mitch Barnett

While we’re on the subject of Ross, the Knights’ big second-rower deserves a mention for setting up the fourth try.

After an inspiring decision by Hodkinson to run the ball on the final tackle, a quick pass to Barnett saw the backrower scoot the ball along the ground in a harbor tunnel move, picking it up again once it had got through the legs of the Warriors defenders.

Finding Ross in the right place at the right time, he flipped it over.

Once again, the wily winger managed to elude RTS, Lolohea and Johnson to pin it down in the corner.

10. Peter Mata’utia

Let’s not forget the contribution of Mata’utia either.

Bringing in the first four-pointer for the Knights, he managed to edge out Lolohea and elude Johnson to catch the ball on the full and ground it at the ninth minute.

Moving from centre to fullback to replace Dylan Phythian after he was taken off with an injury, he proved himself just as safe as the young No.1 under the high ball.

As the Knights rotated around him in turn, it seemed to spell a new era of flexibility for the Newcastle back line.

While the Warriors may have won, then, it was the perfect match – two teams who benefited immensely from the challenges each posed to the other.

It’ll be fascinating to see what they do in Round 2, since they’ve both returned in a very different condition from what we saw at the end of 2016.