WATCH: Official tries to deny runner from taking a victory lap

Officials have an important role in making sure rules and regulations are adhered to in sport, but sometimes the officialdom goes too far.

This was showcased at the European Athletics championships in Belgrade when British runner Laura Muir crossed the line for her first major senior title in the 1500-metres final.

Not only did she win, she won in record time.

Naturally, Muir wanted to celebrate the achievement (once she got her breath back), however one official tried to stop her from performing the obligatory victory lap.

“The official said ‘we don’t have time’. I thought ‘it’s my first medal. I’m not going to lose out on my lap of honour. I’m going,'” Muir said after the race.

Muir bolted away from the steward and performed her victory lap with the British flag.

“I didn’t really say anything. I just thought, at the end of the day, she won’t be able to catch me!”

Muir continued her success by winning gold in the 3000-metre race.

From overzealous officials to athletics fails. We’ve seen our fair share of comedy moments in the past year in track and field.