West Indies vs England: International cricket, 2nd ODI live scores

The West Indies will be looking to avenge a first-up loss to England when their ODI series continues into its second stanza. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 12:30am AEDT.

As in the first match between these two sides, England will enter as the favourites to take the win.

They batted first in that first match, with the highlight of their innings being a century from captain Eoin Morgan, who knocked up 107 runs before he was run out.

England also saw half centuries from Sam Billings and Ben Stokes, and at the end of their innings had amassed a happy total of 296 runs, dropping six wickets along the way.

The West Indies simply struggled from an inability to keep any of their batsmen at the crease long enough – they scored runs at a decent enough clip, but dropped wickets faster than they could afford to.

Their best with the bat was Jason Mohammed, who had 72 off 91 balls before he was run out, and they also got a half-century out of Jonathan Carter.

However it was the likes of Kieran Powell and Jason Holder, gone for one and four runs respectively, that saw them unable to compete.

In the end they were bowled out with 16 balls to spare, having only put together 251 runs – a tidy victory for the visiting English.

Steven Finn and Liam Plunkett were the real weapons in England’s bowling attack, picking up four wickets each.

Neither side is expected to make any changes for this match.

Prediction

England were able to put the West Indies away comfortably enough in the first outing that there’s no particular reason to believe they won’t successfully do so again, and bring up a 2-0 series lead in the process.

England to win.

