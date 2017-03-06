What’s Happening in Australian eSports: March 2017

We’re back with The Roar’s monthly instalment of what’s going on in Australian eSports! All the available information you need to follow your favourite eSports titles in the Australian space is in each paragraph. Missed one of your favourite events? Leave a comment below.

CS:GO: ZEN League

The $100,000 ZEN League has had all of its details revealed including the eight teams participating. The Mongolz, Reccca Esports, MVP PK, and JYP Gaming will make up one half of the league while Australian sides Immunity, Chiefs, Tainted Minds, and Dark Sided will fill the other portion.

The league will begin official play on March 6th, with the first few weeks of the round robin being played out through the rest of the month. It’s assumed that the games will be streamed on ESL Australia’s official Twitch channel, but this is subject to change.

CS:GO: CyberGamer Pro League Autumn 2017

The first of three pro leagues that will be held over the course of the year (Autumn, Winter, Spring), CPGL Autumn boasts a $10,001 prize pool and eight of Australia’s top teams playing in online Bo2s.

The top two teams of every CGPL will qualify for the CG Championship, held in November. In the meantime, March will see the finals weeks of CGPL Autumn play, with two games scheduled every Sunday and Monday nights from 7pm and 9pm (AEDT). All the matches will be streamed live on Twitch. The top four teams after these final weeks of play will qualify for the CGP LAN in Adelaide which will take place in April.

CS:GO: ESL Australia’s ANZ League Season 1

With both Ahtletico and Funky Monekys Qualifying last month, the ANZ Championship has gotten off to a flying start. The action will continue throughout March with the bulk of the online competition being played out.

Weeks 2-5 will be held in March and games will be held every Monday and Thursday night on ESL Australia’s Twitch channel.

CS:GO: AU ESEA Premier

Another online league, ESEA Premier brings together 17 OCE sides over the course of eight weeks of play. Each week will feature a specific map for all the teams to play on, with the winner qualifying for the ESEA Global Challenge in America.

The easiest way to keep up with the premier action is to follow the calendar on the ESEA site. Weeks 6-8 will continue throughout March, and will be streamed by members of the community, including this Twitch channel.

CS:GO: WPGI Female League

After weeks of play through an online league, the WPGI will culminate in a LAN final on the Gold Coast for the lions share of $10,000. The four teams competing are Athletico Female, Incept Purple, Ravens and Dark Sided Female. You can watch the semi-finals and finals, March 5th on PGTV Twitch.

League of Legends: Weeks 6-9 of OPL Split 1

After a week’s break, the OPL will kick back off March 4th. Although we’ve seen some roster changes and organisational controversy, the top end of the league in the Chiefs, Legacy, Dire Wolves and Avant Garde are looking to cement their places as Australia’s best. Watch the action every Saturday and Sunday, with the games being held at 2pm and 5pm (AEDT) here.

Smite: Smite Oceanic Pro League

Season 4 of SMITE has expanded beyond its usual borders to also include an Oceanic league hosted by the developers, HiRez. Split One will boast a $10,000 prize pool, along with the top team qualifying for the SMITE Masters event in Atlanta, where they’ll be competing for $120,000.

The first couple weeks have already been played out, but there’s still time to catch the bulk of the action throughout March. Weeks 3-6 are going to be broadcasted on HiRezTV’s Twitch every Saturday and Sunday at 7pm (AEDT) – with week 4 being a super week with an extra game scheduled.

Paladins: Paladins Oceania Masters qualifier

The Paladins Masters LAN, which will take place in the USA, features an OCE spot. The qualification for this spot will see four teams playing in a round-robin over the course of three weeks, with the top two teams playing in a best-of-seven for their share of an $8000 prize pool and a trip to America.

The final two weeks of league play will take place in March, on both March 6th and 13th. These main games being streamed on HiReztv’s Twitch every Monday at 7pm (AEDT).

Rocket League: ESL Australia’s ANZ League Season 1

Rocket League is the new title to be a part of the ANZ League and comes in with a $7.5k prize pool and the prospect of a LAN finals after weeks of online play.

The league officially started on February 28th and will run right through March. You’ll be able to catch four weeks of Australian Rocket League action every Tuesday night starting at 7pm AEDT and finishing at around 10pm. Production elements will be organised by AussieGamingTV, but the action will be streamed live on ESL Australia’s Twitch.