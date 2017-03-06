Williams backs off and accepts ban

Craig Williams won’t appeal a 10-meeting suspension for careless riding that will see him miss the prized Newmarket Handicap.

The 39-year-old veteran jockey accepted the suspension that arose from his ride at Flemington on Saturday in the Frances Tressady Stakes – a race Williams won in the saddle of the Darren Weir-trained Turbo Miss.

The Racing Victoria stewards deemed Williams to have angled out on the final stretch, forcing other riders to check their line and put his fellow jockeys at risk, a point that Williams was not happy about when he was initially hit with the ruling.

“I’m competitive, not careless,” he said.

“I have respect for other jockeys out there… I didn’t put anyone in danger.”

The stewards classed it as a mid-range infringement which was a deciding factor in the length of the suspension.

Williams was scheduled to ride Star Turn at the Newmarket Handicap this weekend, with the colt firming as third-favourite among the bookies.

However, that run is now expected to be given to Glen Boss after Williams revealed his intention on Twitter to let the suspension be and serve his time.

I won't be appealing my suspension from Flemington yesterday. — Craig Williams (@CWilliamsJockey) March 5, 2017

The 10-meeting suspension began following his ride at the Black Opal Stakes in Canberra on Sunday where he finished fifth in an event marred by the untimely death of young training jockey Riharna Thomson.

The suspension was also one of two run-ins he had with the stewards in Flemington, also being fined $500 for excessive use of the whip atop of Mr Sneaky in the Saintly Handicap.