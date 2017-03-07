2017 season preview: Adelaide Crows

The Adelaide Crows defied all expectations last season, winning 16 games and finishing fifth on the AFL ladder – both improvements over their 2015 campaign.

Can the Crows consolidate this rise in 2017, or was last season’s brilliance just a flash in the pan?

Let’s have a look at the list changes made in the off-season.

Additions: Jordan Gallucci, Myles Poholke, Elliot Himmelberg, Matthew Signorello, Ben Davis, Ben Jarman (draft)

Subtractions: Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast), Nathan van Berlo (retired), Ricky Henderson, Mitch Grigg, Luke Lowden, Keegan Ramsey (delisted)

What happened last year?

The loss of Patrick Dangerfield had many picking Adelaide to slide after their memorable run to the finals in 2015, but the club performed as if they’d added a player of his calibre, surging further up the ladder.

After performing much better than their 4-4 start suggested, the Crows went on an eight-game winning streak, claiming 12 wins from their following 13 matches. A top-four finish appeared certain, but a shock loss at home to West Coast in the final round saw them fall to fifth at the worst possible time.

Adelaide accounted for North Melbourne with ease in the elimination final, but were no match for Sydney at the SCG in the semi-final, as their otherwise stellar season ended up in somewhat disappointing fashion.

What’s changed?

Almost nothing.

The club lost one member of their best 22 with Jarryd Lyons heading to the Gold Coast, but were otherwise dormant during the trade period. Ricky Henderson was delisted despite playing nine games in 2016, and while Nathan van Berlo did captain the Crows once upon a time, he only managed three games before retiring mid-season.

What needs to happen in 2017?

Coming off a year where they went 16-6 and with a largely unchanged list, on the surface there doesn’t appear to be anything enormous for the Crows to work on as they mount a serious challenge for the flag in 2017.

At times in 2016, Adelaide looked like an unstoppable force, with their sometimes outrageous capacity to score goals making them one the scariest teams in the AFL. The Crows posted scores of 120 points or more an astonishing eight times during the home-and-away season, and while some have noted that none of those eight victims were eventual finalists, asking a team to pile at least 20 goals on teams in the top eight is setting the bar a bit high.

Some have pointed to their unremarkable 4-6 record against the rest of the top eight in 2016, but their average losing margin in those games was a respectable 19 points.

The only area that really jumps out as a concern for Adelaide would be ruck depth. Sam Jacobs shoulders a very heavy load for the team, and some small cracks started to appear last year with his averages in hit-outs, marks and disposals falling to three-year lows. Outside of a pinch-hitting Josh Jenkins, there doesn’t appear to be much in the way of help.

The verdict

Adelaide are undoubtedly a team on the rise, and while they could probably still use a genuine pace midfielder to complete the puzzle, their unparalleled ability to score makes them favourites in more than their fair share of matches.

A soft draw will help the Crows immensely too, they’ve somehow managed to get away with playing just nine games against last season’s top eight, and that should help them get into double chance territory this year.

Prediction: fourth.