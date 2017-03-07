Another six Aussie sporting events to add to your bucketlist

With my first bucketlist I was thinking that I might have left out a few; certainly a few have come to my attention in the last couple of months. So here are another six events that you can add to your list.

6. Rip Curl Pro Surfing – April

Although they have a comp at Snapper Rocks earlier in the year, Bells Beach is the best surfing in the country. With the world best dawning down on Bells Beach, it’s the race to experience the best surfing in the country and see the world’s best.

Famously featured in the Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayne movie Point Break (of my and my wife’s favourites), Kelly Slater, Lane Beachley and Mick Fanning have all featured at the competition and even won it. A get chance to catch a tube with the world’s best and witness the battle of the waves mastering by the competitors.

5. Gold Coast Ironman – April

Sticking with the beach theme and also in April, you can see the best of the best Ironmen and Ironwomen flex their muscles on the beach in the glorious Gold Coast sun. Watch the guys and girls paddle, swim and run up and down the beach is a great way to spend a beautiful April day.

While you are there you do can the double and watch a Titans home game and make a weekend of it.

4. Birdsville Races – September

Before you experience the Melbourne Cup in November you have to experience the races in the Queensland outback. The most famous outback race in the country, if not the world, has attracted huge attention since its first race in 1882.

Johnny Tap has called the race and it has attracted some of the most famous horses in Australian history. While there you can have a bet on the race, enjoy the outback environment and even enjoy the awesomeness of the action in the Fred Brophy’s fight tent.

If you are tough enough you can even challenge a boxer and have a fight.

3. Bathurst 1000 – October

Okay I really have to apologise to the racing fans out there that this one was not on my first list. No, really, I am sorry.

How could I forget about Australia’s greatest motor race? Famously first won by Bob Jane in 1963 and has made the careers of many racing greats including Allan Moffat, Craig Lowndes, Mark Skaife, Dick Johnson and of course the undisputed King of the Mountain, Peter Brock.

The second small town on this list, the 1000-kilometre race is action packed and gets more competitive each year. Now not just a battle between Ford and Holden, watching a car go over 300 kilometres down the straight and the mountain must be a sight worth seeing and a thrill for not only the drivers but the crowd as well.

The high-speed crashes, the smell of burnt rubber and the champagne flowing at the winner’s circle… what’s not to love?

2. Phillip Island MotoGP – October

After the cars race, it’s time for the motorbikes to showcase their skills. Similar to Bathurst, this motor race has been a part of Australian culture for decades and seen the greats such as Wayne Gardener, Mick Dohan and Casey Stoner put Aussie motorbike racing on the map and become world champions.

One of the most famous race tracks in the country and the world has attention from all over the world including world leaders, sporting stars and Hollywood royalty. Going from four wheels to two is a challenge for any rider, but certainly a thrill for the racers and fans.

1. Australian Open (golf) – November

Winston Churchill once described golf as a waste of a good walk. Well, come to Sydney and watch the golfers waste their good walk on their way to winning one of the highest ranking tournaments in the country.

As a part of the world tour, many greats including, Greg Norman, Ian Baker-Finch and Peter Senior have all played in the tournament on their way to becoming the world’s best. This tournament is certainly worth a look and would not be a waste of your good walk.