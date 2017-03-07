WATCH: Bogut injured less than a minute into horror Cavs debut

Overeem KOs Mark Hunt with knee to the face

Andrew Bogut has had a horror start at the Cleveland Cavaliers with a leg injury after just 58 seconds on the court.

When Bogut came off the bench late in the final seconds of the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Miami Heat at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena the home crowd gave him a loud cheer.

Sighs went through the arena 22 seconds into the second quarter when Bogut went out to the three point line to defend Miami forward Okaro White.

White’s knee struck Bogut in the left shin and the Australian centre fell to the floor in pain.

Cavaliers’ medical staff examined him before two team-mates helped him to the locker room.

In a worrying sign, Bogut could not put pressure on his injured leg as he made his way off the court.

Cavaliers officials said Bogut would not return for the rest of the game and would undergo x-rays.

Bogut, who has struggled with injury in recent years, was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers last month before negotiating a contract buyout and then joining the NBA champion Cavaliers.

UPDATE: It is now being reported that Bogut has fractured his left Tibia.