EXCLUSIVE: Craig Foster talks fans, finances and ideas driving A-League’s Southern Expansion

Yesterday’s news of a bid for a new professional football side to be based in South Sydney was greeted by a reaction far more heated than the usual coverage of a new A-League bid.
That, of course, was unsurprising. The bid is, after all, being fronted by two of Australia’s best known football pundits – Les Murray and Craig Foster – and backed by Chinese property giant JiaYuan group.
But when talking to Foster about Southern’s expansion bid, what’s clear is this is very much a plan still in its infancy.
“I believe the group’s been talking since early December, so it’s been about three months now in development,” Foster says.
Foster himself has only been on board as the bid’s head of football for around a month.
But even in this early stage of the bid, it’s apparent there are genuine concerns around Southern’s potential fan-base. The bid is split across three different associations – Sutherland, St George and South Coast – and the region already provides a significant portion of Sydney FC’s membership.
Despite that, and the fact that Sydney already has two A-League teams, Foster is adamant there is room for another in the city’s south.
“No one can seriously argue that Sydney can, or should only, sustain two professional clubs. It’s just plainly ridiculous.
“Let’s say, for argument’s sake, that 10 to 15 percent of the membership base for Sydney FC comes from this region. That leaves a tremendously high number of participants and the general community who aren’t engaged.
“I ask the opposite question; not what it’s going to do to Sydney FC, I ask how is it that the game cannot take advantage of this huge participant base?
“Those who have chosen Sydney FC will, we hope, stay with Sydney FC throughout their life. That’s the passion and identification that people have with a football club. And that’s fantastic. But this region needs further representation in the professional game. It’s going to bring everyone up and benefit every club, the league and the game in general.”
It’s a glass-half-full approach for sure, but one Foster sees mirrored in the inception of Western Sydney.
“When the Wanderers came in, it was the extra additional competition and people having to choose sides that actually saw Sydney FC memberships rise.
“If you remember, people were very concerned about it at that time, as ridiculous as that is, so this is very much the same.”
It’s not just Sydney FC that will be impacted by Southern.
If it hasn’t dashed their dreams completely, the bid has, at the very least, cast doubt over the Wollongong Wolves’ A-League aspirations. And with it comes concern the Illawarra community won’t fully support Southern as a result.
Again, the positive, glass-half-full approach is evident from Foster.
“Some people see issues or challenges, I just see an opportunity for the game to maximise our potential in the professional game by a pathway for kids in clubs and in communities throughout this whole footprint.”
The Wolves have said they’re still eyeing off an A-League bid, but is it really viable for the Illawarra to play host to two professional sides?
“That’s a matter for the people who are going to be running the league at that time.”
With or without the Wolves in the picture, and even with the Sydney FC fans in the area, Southern has an approach to gaining a following that, in theory at least, stacks up well; a conversion of football’s grassroots participants into a community supporting the professional side.
While it’s a sound idea, particularly given the strength of grassroots football in south Sydney, pulling that off is a different matter entirely.
It’s been one of the A-League’s greatest head-scratchers; no club-based sport in Australia has as many participants as football, yet it languishes well behind the AFL, NRL and cricket in the national sporting spectrum.
“Everyone has always looked at the game and gone ‘Wow, we’ve got all of these people playing, how do you convert them into participants?'” Foster says.
“Well, the way to do it is to ensure that the club is designed with them in mind, for them, and there’s a pathway for all of the players in a particular region. So that’s why this club has actually started from the association base. Three associations with an MOU to say we’re on board and everything is going to be done together.
“It’s a really powerful statement about what a future club model looks like.
“In the next 20 years, it is the professional game in this country that is going to deliver the promised land. That has to come through our participant base.”
This approach to the bid is evident the longer Foster talks. The professional side will be created with strong ties to the existing amateur clubs, there’s support for the NPL aspirations of region’s sides, and a desire to increase and improve the football infrastructure in the area to the extent of creating a purpose-built stadium in the region.
There’s as much a lack of a concrete, specific plan for that stadium as there is actual concrete being poured into the ground at the moment. But with a consortium from the bid headed to America in the near future to learn from MLS clubs, Foster is certainly making the right noises.
“What I’ve said to the ownership group from the lessons of the MLS is that the leasing costs for private or government-owned stadia are debilitative to many professional clubs across many different sports, but particularly to ours.
“Boutique high-atmosphere, purpose-built football stadia are a critical factor in any really successful competition.
“The evolution of the MLS has, in its second decade, demonstrated that in order to become a license-holder within the MLS now, a requirement is to have a commitment towards a purpose-built stadium.
“Why is that? It’s because of community integration, fan experience and the economic model of building financially strong clubs.
“We’re still talking about sustainability and viability. We need to reorient the discussion to financial strength; how do we become incredibly strong? It’s through owning our own facilities.”
Where that community and financial approach overlaps is the JiaYuan Group.
As the sole backer of Southern, the property group has pledged a $12 million bank guarantee. And while they’re not a familiar name to Australian football fans – although they’re fast becoming one – Foster has no issues with the group.
“It was important that they demonstrated their long-term commitment both to us, as the football lover, when they approached us to be involved, and by giving a very large financial guarantee to the FFA and they’ve certainly done that.
“As one of China’s largest property development groups, they have a foundation in China and they’re certainly talking about one here. And quite a number of facilities and sporting venues have been built in China as part of their community contribution. So they’re constantly talking about contributing to the Australian community.”
What’s clear is Southern is an obvious frontrunner for one of the next two professional licenses. Couple the financial clout of JiaYuan, the promise of a new stadium and a commitment to engaging the grassroots in a new club, package it all behind the well-known faces of Murray and Foster, and it’s nigh on impossible to imagine the FFA saying “no.”
Despite that, the aforementioned issues remain. Will the bid simply splinter and fragment existing football fans in the region? Will Wollongong’s football community dismiss Southern for its Sydney roots?
Say what you will about Foster – and plenty has been said – you can’t deny the man’s passion for football, nor his desire to see the sport thrive in Australia. Now with a major role in the creation of this new team, he has the chance to prove that his footballing ideals are as viable on the field and in the community as they are on TV.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:06pm
Midfielder said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:06pm
Craig
Southern moves into a market place with two well established leagues teams in Cronulla and St George, plus the Swans draw from the area as does the Tahs in rugby.
Campbelltown has an almost unused stadium is just as close to the Gong, and the West Tigers play only 3 to 4 games a year there.. Further it is in Sydney’s fastest growing area.
It is also a long way from from Parramatta.
Entering a team, with massive amounts of competition and in-spite of what you say will have some impact on SFC I see the South Western areas of Sydney before the Southern areas as better long term.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:16pm
Cameron Kellett said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:16pm
Mid, if WSW and SFC are failing to connect to the vastly untapped and unconnected, then good luck to any potential interested party. Why should football suffer because AFC and WSW might be scared of losing fans.
I bet there are Brisbane Roar fans who would feel as though others would venture to a new club if it came. But what can you do? Not expand in an area that deserves to be connected thrive football. This isn’t league or AFL. Wanderers did it, why can’t southern?
March 7th 2017 @ 12:40pm
Midfielder said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:40pm
CK
Given there are limited expansion places available.
Long term a team playing out of Campbelltown in Sydney’s south west is a superior option to a team playing out of southern Sydney.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:13pm
Cameron Kellett said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:13pm
I don’t know the Sydney market well enough. But from a Brisbane perspective, I would welcome another Brisbane team. If people left then bugger them. That’s not the type of fan a club wants. What bringing another Brisbane team would hopefully do is kick Roar up the backside to get their house in order. If Sydney FC are worried about a southern Sydney team conning in and taking their fans, then they either aren’t the fans you’re after or you need to do more. And there is nothing with pushing our clubs to do more.
I like the way Craig Foster speaks. I’m so excited about the prospect of expansion in the future, along with a second division and promotion and relegation. Regardless of how people view these expansion proposals, it’s wonderful to see interest Australia wide.
I think if a new team can come in and build their own stadium, it may start a revolution. May. And there is nothing wrong with a change that could significantly benefit the future of football in this country.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:25pm
pauly said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:25pm
The arrival of Melbourne Heart didn’t kill Melbourne Victory. I dare say the only people who defected were the fickle ones who only showed up for big games and when the going was good – and it shows. If anything, the arrival of a cross-town rival was motivation to improve the club’s operations and to seek a better on-field philosophy.
I think give these guys a go, so long as it isn’t at the expense of Wellington Phoenix or a potential (full-time) Wollongong side.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:30pm
Cameron Kellett said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:30pm
See that’s what I would like to see. Another Brisbane team. A rival. One that kicks Roar’s butt into gear. And if that’s what Heart did to Victory and WSW to SFC, then Southern can only be added to the pot to unite the southern Sydney area. I don’t agree with your last sentence though. Phoenix offer nothing to this competition. They really need to do and change a lot to change my mind.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:38pm
Midfielder said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:38pm
The Nix to me only spring into action when they look like being kicked out… the only thing they offer is a two hour time slot difference for Fox … and they can only live on that for so long.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:43pm
SportsFanGC said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:43pm
From a selfish perspective I would prefer a GC team over another Brisbane Team.
Granted the first incarnation was an unmitigated disaster because of Clive Palmer and the way that the Club was run, I still firmly believe that a well run, community focused Club can succeed on the GC.
There is a huge region stretching from the GC almost all the way down to Coffs Harbour with a lot of participants and with arguably no identification to any current A-League Club.
On the Nix- cut them out and give that spot to Canberra.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:40pm
Griffo said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:40pm
I think the question of Wellington’s inclusion will come (and Les in a previous post of a podcast link indicated that it’s crazy the New Zealand capital has a side, while Canberra does not).
With 13 or more Australian-based A-League sides, the answer will become easier on Wellington’s inclusion should they not be contributing in a way that benefits the whole competition.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:36pm
Griffo said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:36pm
It would be nice for an MLS-style expansion phase here – new stadia, money and community engagement. How that would look across a similar landmass, with fewer people and different economics remains to be seen but regardless there has to be lessons in there that could apply to us for the better.
If anything this bid should raise the bar for other bids, both known and in the works. A greater number of stronger, compelling bids can only give the FFA a smorgasbord of food for thought on the who and how many expansion teams they can chose from.
If this gets the green light then the strength long term will be as much about applying the original vision and getting all the stakeholders moving in the right direction, and hoping for on-field success to cement solid foundations, as well as an engaged grassroots with a clear pathway to the A-League.
In time it would be good that we may talk about how a Wollongong-area based team will enlighten a ‘Southern’ team, the fans it may take from ‘Southern’, and the strength football has in fielding two teams from the regions (a partner region in ‘Southerns’ case).
At the end of the day, given there is a bid in the first place is a positive in its own right, I can only thank Craig, Les and the other partners for putting a bid forward of this nature.
March 7th 2017 @ 12:39pm
Midfielder said | March 7th 2017 @ 12:39pm
Griffo
Good points …