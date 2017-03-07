India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, second Test – Day 4

After playing a second fiddle to Australia in the first two days, India fought back on the third day in Bangalore to establish a lead of 126 runs with six wickets in hand. Follow the live scores and blog of Day 4 from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
Ravindra Jadeja helped the hosts get rid of Australia in the morning session, dismissing Matthew Wade, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood as the left-arm orthodox bowler finished with six wickets to his name in the first innings.
Australia compiled 276 runs for a lead of 87, which was big enough for the surface, but could have been a lot more.
Although Abhinav Mukund fell cheaply yet again, Lokesh Rahul continued his fine form at the top of the order with yet another half-century. He would have been angered by his dismissal to Steve O’Keefe as he failed to build on yet another good score.
India finished the first session at 38 for no loss. However, Australia bounced back with four wickets in the second session.
Mukund was the first man to walk before Rahul’s dismissal by O’Keefe. Hazlewood, who claimed three of the four Indian wickets to fall in the second innings, dismissed Virat Kohli and Jadeja in quick succession as India looked to be in a spot of bother once again.
Cheteshwar Pujara looked strong at one end and was joined by Ajinkya Rahane at the other end. Both batsmen had fallen cheaply in their last three innings, however the pair played a solid rescue act, as India posted 91 runs for no loss in the final session.
Pujara was unbeaten on 79 runs when the umpires called stumps, Rahane on 40. The two showed great application in the middle and will be crucial for India’s hopes on this pitch.
With the pitch showing signs of inconsistent bounce and good turn, Australia will be acutely aware of what awaits in the fourth innings, the hosts having already established a decent lead, with wickets in hand.
India will want to push the lead to at least 200. Australia will want to bowl the hosts out for much cheaper, knowing well that life could get tough on a cracked-up Day 4 surface.
3:53pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:53pm | ! Report
Ooh, almost! Saha gets a full-toss and seems to have gotten an inside edge to that. Loud appeal but naah, huge edge.
He’s breathing fire here and the Indian lead is just 151. Can easily get rolled over for less than 170 from here on.
3:52pm
Jason Hosken said | 3:52pm | ! Report
Gday Suneer. Great day in prospect. Are the byes taken off each wide poor glove work or just too wide for everyone?
3:52pm
Gurlivleen Grewal said | 3:52pm | ! Report
How can someone not expect a yorker first ball – or a fullish ball from Starc. That is all he does to the new batter. Poor game awareness again.
3:53pm
Joey Johns said | 3:53pm | ! Report
that was an inswinging peach that came off the seam. He was lucky to get any bat on it at all
3:53pm
Anindya Dutta said | 3:53pm | ! Report
Stupid Nair. No other expression.
3:51pm
DJW said | 3:51pm | ! Report
Need to roll them now
3:51pm
AlanC said | 3:51pm | ! Report
Game back on!
3:50pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:50pm | ! Report
Gone! Bowled! First-baller for Nair!
Whoa, whoa! What a way to come back into the game, both for Starc and Australia. He had been absolutely struggling to get his rhythm right but two successive full balls and he has two. This one was even more perfect, gets it full, on the off stump and swinging back in. Nair was playing an expansive shot for his first ball, really poor that, and manages just an inside edge.
Timber.
Think, by my estimation, it’s the third instance of a bowler being on a hat-trick in this Test.
6/238 in the 85th
3:50pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:50pm | ! Report
End of a very good partnership. A game-changing one. And it’s Starc’s fullish ball that does the trick.
Rahane was looking to flick it but missed the line. Don’t think it swung too much, just kept going on with the angle and because it was so full, it was pitching in line with the stumps.