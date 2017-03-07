India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, second Test – Day 4

After playing a second fiddle to Australia in the first two days, India fought back on the third day in Bangalore to establish a lead of 126 runs with six wickets in hand. Follow the live scores and blog of Day 4 from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.

Ravindra Jadeja helped the hosts get rid of Australia in the morning session, dismissing Matthew Wade, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood as the left-arm orthodox bowler finished with six wickets to his name in the first innings.

Australia compiled 276 runs for a lead of 87, which was big enough for the surface, but could have been a lot more.

Although Abhinav Mukund fell cheaply yet again, Lokesh Rahul continued his fine form at the top of the order with yet another half-century. He would have been angered by his dismissal to Steve O’Keefe as he failed to build on yet another good score.

India finished the first session at 38 for no loss. However, Australia bounced back with four wickets in the second session.

Mukund was the first man to walk before Rahul’s dismissal by O’Keefe. Hazlewood, who claimed three of the four Indian wickets to fall in the second innings, dismissed Virat Kohli and Jadeja in quick succession as India looked to be in a spot of bother once again.

Cheteshwar Pujara looked strong at one end and was joined by Ajinkya Rahane at the other end. Both batsmen had fallen cheaply in their last three innings, however the pair played a solid rescue act, as India posted 91 runs for no loss in the final session.

Pujara was unbeaten on 79 runs when the umpires called stumps, Rahane on 40. The two showed great application in the middle and will be crucial for India’s hopes on this pitch.

With the pitch showing signs of inconsistent bounce and good turn, Australia will be acutely aware of what awaits in the fourth innings, the hosts having already established a decent lead, with wickets in hand.

India will want to push the lead to at least 200. Australia will want to bowl the hosts out for much cheaper, knowing well that life could get tough on a cracked-up Day 4 surface.

Follow the live scores and blog of the fourth day of this second Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.