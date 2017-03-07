Kurtley Beale a ’50-50 chance’ to come home

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano looking to help his teammates out

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says it’s 50-50 whether Kurtley Beale will stay in England or return to Australia but has foreshadowed an upgraded role in the Test team for the gifted back.

Beale is playing for English club Wasps and is expected to decide within the next week if he will take up an option for another season or return home.

Beale hasn’t played for Australia since the 2015 World Cup final after suffering a serious injury last year and then heading to England, but meets the minimum 60-Test criteria for overseas-based players to be eligible for Wallabies selection.

Cheika said the Australian Rugby Union wouldn’t be able to match Wasps financially and that around half a dozen Wallabies had recently re-signed for less money than they could have got overseas.

“It’s going to be a matter of whether he wants to come home and be an instrumental part in the Australian team in the lead-up to the World Cup,” Cheika said.

“It’s a decision the lad will have to make and it will be a tough one for him, because he’s obviously enjoying his footy over there as well and a good experience for him overseas.”

The Wallabies sorely missed his playmaking skills at different stages of last year, when a number of experienced inside backs were unavailable.

Cheika said he viewed Beale as a second receiver, which would suggest him possibly getting a start at inside centre in 2017.

Beale has won 13 of his past 16 caps off the bench, spending time in the centres, on the wing and at fullback.

“If you look at Beale before (he went to England) he wasn’t starting, he was hole-fixing,” Cheika said.

“But I think it will be different for him this time. I’ve got a clear vision of what I want him to do within.the team.

“I know it’s only been a year, but in that year there’s been a big change in the Wallaby squad as well.

“He’ll come back with a slightly different stature I’d say and I want him to then play accordingly.”

With a question mark over when incumbent Test five-eight Bernard Foley will return from concussion, Beale could also slot in to that position.

However, Cheika felt Reds pivot Quade Cooper and the Force’s Jono Lance were more likely to get the nod there if Foley’s issue, which has already sidelined him for two games, became a long-term problem.