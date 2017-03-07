Michael Maguire needs to pull a bunny from his hat

Ever since Michael Maguire joined Souths in 2012, supporters have expected the Bunnies to play in the finals.

Every coach is allowed a bad year, for instance when Wayne Bennett’s final year in Newcastle, and last year was Michael Macguire’s.

However, Souths fans have a ‘win now’ attitude that sees Maguire in the hot seat for 2017.

The handling of Greg Inglis’ injury, Adam Reynolds’ appendicitis, the dumping of George Burgess to NSW Cup and the ongoing issue of whether Maguire trains his players too hard will come to the fore. A draw featuring the Manly, Roosters, Cowboys and Panthers within the next five weeks and three of those four games being away could put an end to Souths finals aspirations before the season has started.

Inglis’ injury was shamed by the media. Phil Gould thought it was “disrespectful to a champion of the game”. Peter Sterling thought they should have taken him off as it was only Round 1 and there are 25 rounds to go.

Shan Richardson, Souths general manager, said “the injury occurred in the first instance of the match, not as a consequence of Greg playing further.” But playing on didn’t help his health nor did it increase Souths’ chances in the match.

Talking to supporters at the match, you could sense their displeasure in Maguire keeping Inglis out there and in how Souths go about their footy.

Around the league, Souths’ expectations are low, with many tipping them to miss the eight. If Michael Maguire does not pull a proverbial bunny from his hat, the 2017 season may well be his last.