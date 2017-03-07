Rona’s form a Super Rugby positive: Cheika

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano looking to help his teammates out

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika isn’t happy with the early-season form of the Australian Super Rugby teams, but has identified former NRL star Curtis Rona as one player making an impact.

Each Australian team has lost at least one of its first two games, Melbourne have leaked 56 and 71 points in heavy losses to New Zealand sides and local franchises have won one of six matches against overseas opposition.

Cheika cautioned against making making sweeping statements and hasty judgements, saying it would take three to four weeks to accurately track each team’s progress.

“If anyone saw the ‘Canes in week one of last season they wouldn’t have thought they were going to go on to win Super Rugby in 2016,” Cheika said, referring to the Hurricanes opening game 52-10 loss to the Brumbies last year.

“Let’s wait three or four weeks to do it properly, but obviously we woudn’t be happy with some of the results of the (Australian) teams.”

While there’s talk Australia’s Super contingent could be cut from five to four next year, Cheika said he had a plan for the Wallabies to be successful whatever the number decided.

“My outlook has to be open to both of those options,” Cheika said.

“Nothing stops chaps stepping up to the mark and tackling people and putting that mark on the game, whether we’re a nation playing in five teams or four teams.

“Sometimes we look too much for excuses, ‘we’ve expanded, we’ve got too many teams.’

“Bring it right back to the footy and say ‘just play better'”

Cheika felt the current much-debated Super format could be improved even with five Australian teams, but felt a mooted trans-Tasman competition wasn’t the answer.

“There’s no doubt that with the current structure interest is being eroded,” Cheika said.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a more interesting structure with five teams. We did before.”

Cheika brought up Rona’s name when asked about which emerging players had caught his eye over the first two rounds.

The former Bulldogs NRL star has created a big impression at outside centre for the Force and prompted Cheika to compare him to former Souths NRL forward Ben Te’o who is playing in the centres for the England rugby team.

“”I’ve liked what Rona has bought so far, I think it’s been good,” Cheika said.

“I always thought Rona was going to do well.

“I think he’ll need a bit of time, but think he’ll be very similar to how Ben Te’o has gone for England.

“He’s a big player, a good defender, he’s got a fair bit of aggression.”

Cheika also likes the look of Rona’s Force centre partner Bill Meakes and young Rebels back Jack Maddocks.