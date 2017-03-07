Second Test in the balance as India lead Aussies by 126

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano looking to help his teammates out

India seized momentum on day three of the second Test, rattling Australia’s confidence then reaching 4-213 at stumps to claim a 126-run lead in Bangalore.

The top-ranked side lived up to their mantle on what is traditionally the ‘moving day’ of any Test, scoring freely on a treacherous pitch that the tourists struggled to read in their first innings.

Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara, who is 79 not out after being given lives on three and four, have already ensured Australia will need to earn a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series.

The highest – and only – successful run-chase by a visiting Test side at a M. Chinnaswamy Stadium came in 1998 when Australia hauled in a target of 194 runs.

Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, whose unbeaten 93-run stand is already the highest partnership of the series, are both capable of pushing their side’s lead well beyond 200.

“It feels pretty level at the moment. They obviously fought back really well in that last session,” Josh Hazlewood said of the wicket-less session negotiated by Pujara and Rahane.

“They stuck to their plans and fought hard and scratched away for quite a good amount of runs.”

Hazlewood’s lbw dismissal of Virat Kohli was upheld upon review, prompting one of many tense moments on another heated day between the sides.

“Temperatures are rising a little bit,” Hazlewood said.

“Obviously it was pretty intense out there, but we try and stick to playing on skill and being quite calm out there and I think that’s when we play our best cricket.”

Coach Darren Lehmann, who debuted in Australia’s win at the venue in 1998, noted last month that “everything’s going to have to go right” for Australia to trump India.

The tourists’ batting, bowling and fielding were all subpar on Monday, when they failed to make the most of a first-innings lead of 87 runs. Australia resumed at 6-237 and were rolled for 276, suffering a collapse of 4-7 as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja finished with six wickets.

Steve Smith claimed a sensational one-handed slips catch to dismiss well-set opener Rahul for 51, but the skipper put down a far easier catch when Pujara was on four.

Matthew Wade also missed a sharp chance when Pujara was on three. David Warner dropped what would have been a remarkable leg-slip catch when Rahane was on three.

Hazlewood grabbed three wickets, including the key scalp of Kohli, but all of the tourists’ bowlers lacked control and leaked runs.

Nathan Lyon threatened at various points but couldn’t add a single wicket to his first-innings haul of 8-50. The visitors delivered just five maidens.

“The quicks were still too wide … Garry (Lyon) I think was quite unlucky in terms of a few of those off the gloves,” Hazlewood said.

It would be a historically significant victory if India level the series. They have only won three Tests at home after conceding a first-innings deficit of 87 runs or more.

“We’ve fought really well over the last two days, clawing our way back,” India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar said.