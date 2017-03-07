Southern Sydney’s mega-bid all but assures an expansion spot

Yesterday, a press release was distributed to the various media outlets. A small press conference was also held. Both detailed a confident argument: a pitch for southern Sydney’s compelling candidacy for an A-League and W-League franchise license.

The FFA’s announcement on February 28, stating they had begun “further developing” the feasibility and criteria for expansion, appears to have been received by many of the prospective bidders very much in the way a fine layer of itching powder might be received by a man in a straight-jacket; agitated and struggling, a number of the bidders have ripped their arms from their binds, and put forward thorough abstracts in support of themselves, regardless of whether the FFA are ready to receive them.

Murmurings of impatience have now evolved into fully-fledged proposals, and the plan sent out by the group from southern Sydney is the most convincing yet.

First and foremost, the question of financial backing was emphatically answered in the first paragraph of the press release; “The bid for the A-League and W-League licenses is being financially guaranteed by property giant, the JiaYuan Group from Zhejiang, China, which has subsidiary operations in Australia”.

JiaYuan International are a listed development company focused mainly on large-scale residential and commercial projects in the Jiangsu province, in China. It, along with more than ten other subsidiaries, form the JiaYuan Group. One of these subsidiaries, a company called Cyan Stone Group, is the official commercial principle of the venture.

The appetite for football in China is obvious, with most of the nation’s major clubs backed by Chinese companies. With that in mind – as well as the eye-bulging fees being paid by CSL clubs for elite players – the JiaYuan Group’s incursion into Australian football can come as no great surprise. $12 million in bank guarantees have been secured, it was stated, for the purposes of operating capital, as much a financial necessity as it is a message to the FFA as to the immediate fiscal security of the project.

Secondly, the legitimacy of the bid was made instantly clear, as it was Les Murray and Craig Foster – two of Australian football’s most recognisable and respected figures – who made the announcement. Speaking softly, flanked by Foster and former chief executive of the NSW PCYC, and current director of football NSW Chris Gardiner, Murray set out the bid to a group of journalists.

The media traction this bid will get through their involvement alone sets the southern Sydney expansion venture apart from the rest. Murray described himself as the chairman and ambassador of the project, described Foster as the head of football, and Gardiner, along with Foster, as a member of the “steering group” in charge of overseeing the project.

Murray made clear that he was not announcing the project as a way of sending a message of impatience to the FFA. But he did say this: “When the FFA does express its readiness for expansion, we’ll be ready to go… in fact, we’re ready to go now.”

As to what region of Sydney this new club will represent, Murray specifically marked out the Sutherland shire, St George and Illawarra areas. The bid has gained the endorsement of the St George, Sutherland and South Coast football associations, the three pertinent association members in the region.

Murray spoke of the rich football history that the region holds, and that the oldest football club still in operation, the Balgownie Rangers, comes from the area. A population of around 2 million is considered by the project to be suitable to sustain a new club. Warm talk of “relationships”, “partnerships”, “engagement” and “bottom-up approaches” was indulged in, all of it a very encouraging thing indeed.

So, where will this team play? Well, Murray described an unusual three-venue ground-share, between Shark Park, Jubilee Oval in Kogarah, and WIN Stadium in Wollongong. But, excitingly, Murray went on to say that “serious consideration” is being given by the ownership group over the possibility of building their own, purpose-fit stadium. Murray was deliberate not to make any concrete assurances as to this, citing lengthy planning and approval processes, but the implication was that the ground-share was the plan in the short-term, and that a permanent, bespoke home would be the ideal eventual venue.

Murray then handed over to Foster to outline the football-centric aims and outcomes of the Southern Expansion Project, detailing exactly what, as a football entity, the club will bring to the region and the A-League and W-League more generally.

Foster spoke with real vigour here – he is, perhaps, the sport’s most impassioned champion, a truly compelling voice – and it was hard not to be swept up in his surging words. He identified that both leagues were exiting the period of consolidation, and striding forth into a stage of expansion, not just of the league’s teams, but of ideas, of investment, of ambition. He stated ardently that the project will have professional football as its central focus, and that the W-League and A-League wings will be considered wholly equal – a project like this cannot take to the skies without equally strong wings.

Foster talked about the responsibility of each franchise not just to compete, but to take equal part in growing the league. He twice used the progress the MLS has made as an example of how a young league can continue to grow after having stabilised, avoiding the stagnation that many fear the A-League is sleepwalking toward. He stated the project and its backers have committed to “major investment in all three areas [infrastructure, facilities and visibility], including plans for Australia’s largest football training facility, premium marquee players (female and male) to further our international brand and, perhaps most exciting of all, the group is prepared to invest in our own purpose-built stadium for the future of the game.”

“Southern will not sit atop the grassroots, but alongside, and our shared vision is to become the strongest football region in the country in every aspect,” Foster proclaimed.

How odd it is that such a comprehensive bid – one that most would already consider the front-funner, if not a shoe-in, for an expansion spot – is being announced before the FFA’s own criteria. It has, with one relatively unassuming press conference, dwarfed all of the other prospective bids, complete with star power, iron-clad financial fortifications, all of it arranged in the support and promotion of one of the country’s most vibrant, consolidated football regions.

The Wollongong Wolves bid looks dead in the water now. Very few other contenders will be able to match the might of the Southern Expansion Project’s backers. If not for their dithering, the FFA might have enjoyed being the co-hosts of this announcement, with David Gallop standing alongside two of Australia’s footballing treasures, outlining the most impressive expansion bid in Australian football history.

Even without the FFA’s blessing – or, indeed, their criteria – it appears as though A-League fans everywhere should prepare for another Sydney team, and a whole new set of derbies.