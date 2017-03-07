Tell us: Is Nathan Lyon under-appreciated or overrated?

It’s often easy to forget that Nathan Lyon is one of the best spinners this country has ever produced.
While most praise for Nathan Lyon is couched in ironic hero-worship (see above) or presented in meme form, is it time that we actually give the man some genuine kudos?
He’s the tenth highest Australian Test wicket-taker, yet it seems like the axe is constantly hanging over his head, and he’s had moments this summer that made many reasonably question his continued selection.
And then he pulls out performances like his 8/50 in Bangalore.
For such an unassuming man, he somehow finds a way to polarise public opinion – so our question to you…
Is Nathan Lyon under-appreciated or overrated?
March 7th 2017 @ 1:16pm
Dogs Boddy said | March 7th 2017 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Overrated.
He got the job being the best of a bad bunch, then kept it remaining the best of a bad bunch. His flashes of form are too few and far between. He struggles to hold down an end and restrict half decent batsmen to build pressure.
Having said that his performance in this test has been exemplary. My heartiest congratulations to him on an outstanding effort.
Unfortunately that should keep him in the side for another 5 years of mediocre bowling again.
March 7th 2017 @ 2:09pm
Dutski said | March 7th 2017 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
Under-appreciated – he does a fine job of picking up a wicket or two and playing a steady hand. He is very good in the field and bats above his weight. Rarely will he rip a side apart, but is a great contributor to the team performance. He’s good at what he does.
BUT, and it’s a big BUT (current test notwithstanding) Steve O’Keeffe has been consistently a better bowler for much longer. Picks up 2-3 not 1-2, is also a fine fielder and superior with the bat. Should have been given a run before Lyon and we should be having the conversation about how SOK became the no 1 finger spinner.
Decisions made a few years ago have seen Lyon take his chance, but it should have been SOK’s.