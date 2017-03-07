Tell us: Is Nathan Lyon under-appreciated or overrated?

It’s often easy to forget that Nathan Lyon is one of the best spinners this country has ever produced.

This week on Roar LIVE, The Roar’s resident funnyman, Dane Eldridge, will be joining us to talk about Nathan ‘The GOAT’ Lyon.

While most praise for Nathan Lyon is couched in ironic hero-worship (see above) or presented in meme form, is it time that we actually give the man some genuine kudos?

He’s the tenth highest Australian Test wicket-taker, yet it seems like the axe is constantly hanging over his head, and he’s had moments this summer that made many reasonably question his continued selection.

And then he pulls out performances like his 8/50 in Bangalore.

For such an unassuming man, he somehow finds a way to polarise public opinion – so our question to you…

Is Nathan Lyon under-appreciated or overrated?

Let us know in the comments and we’ll get to as many responses as we can on Roar LIVE from 6pm (AEDT) tonight.

