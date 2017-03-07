There’s nothing wrong with cricket bats being big

The grandfathers of cricket – the Marylebone Cricket Club – have announced revisions to a number of rules and regulations within the great game, and among those changes has been the limitations on bat sizes. But why do such a thing?

The MCC have brought in new size restrictions on the batsman’s weapon of choice to be introduced as of October 2017.

The new dimensions will allow players to reach a maximum size of 108mm in width, 67mm in depth with edges no thicker than 40mm. This has been done in an effort to “redress the balance between bat and ball.”

But who cares about this perceived “balance?”

The most popular form of cricket around the world is T20 cricket, a format defined by big sixes and high scores in a short amount of time. It’s what brings in the casual fans and families. It’s exciting and the people of the cricketing world love it.

So why would the MCC want to put the proverbial leash on that?

If a batsman can’t wield a piece of willow that will send the white ball onto the rooftops of grounds around the world, then his stock will diminish in the eyes of an increasingly large domestic T20 circuit.

Bats being reduced in size has the potential to lessen the number of sixes and runs scored, leading to the reduction of exciting action-packed cricket, a loss of fans, and the death of cricket.

Alright, that could be a little over the top, but you get the point.

Whatever your position on the matter, runs and boundaries make for exciting cricket and that’s what people want to see.

The size of a bat shouldn’t impact a good bowler at all. There is no imbalance due to bat sizes because if a bowler is good enough, then they should be able to dismiss the batsman regardless of how much wood he has in his hands.

A big bat won’t make a difference if he’s beaten by an inswinging yorker or trapped plum in front. It’s just being used as an excuse for when a bowler is spanked to the ropes when they bowl a bad ball.

Not to mention is takes away from the batsman who must contain a lot of skill, temperament and power to hit a six at the top level. It’s just being shrugged off as “it’s the size of his bat” not “that was a really good shot.”

If you are all for bats being reduced in size, don’t come back complaining when the Big Bash is not quite as good next season.