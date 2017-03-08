Adam Reynolds racing the clock to be fit for Manly clash

Even the Titans coach is sick of hearing about Jarryd Hayne

Adam Reynolds will train again with South Sydney on Wednesday as he attempts to prove his fitness for Saturday night’s NRL showdown with Manly.

Reynolds was named in the No.21 jersey on Tuesday, just a fortnight after he was ruled out for a month after having surgery for appendicitis.

The NRL’s new mandatory 21-man team list has made it harder for clubs to sneak players back into sides and surprise their opposition.

But four days out from their clash with the Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs players remained either unsure, or tight-lipped, about his possible early return.

“Adam? I don’t know, we’ll have to see,” bench hooker Damien Cook said.

“He’s named at 21, that’s all I can give you.”

Reynolds is understood to have trained lightly with the team on Monday, however it’s not believed he was involved in any contact in the session.

And while players refused to confirm whether he is likely to play, all are certain just how valuable he would be to the team following the loss of superstar fullback Greg Inglis.

Ingis was due to go under the knife on Wednesday on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, and is likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Reynolds’ value to the team is highlighted when considering Souths won just two of eight games without him last year, and their winning record slumps to 33 per cent when he has been absent since his debut in 2012.

Souths also dropped all three games they played without the pair last year.

“It’ll be a great addition,” forward Zane Musgrove said.

“Renno’s kicking game and what he can do with the ball, it’s good for us.”

Twin brothers Tom and George Burgess are also likely to be missing from the Rabbitohs’ line up.

Tom has been dropped entirely out of the 21-man squad after playing in last week’s 34-18 loss to the Wests Tigers, while George is only on an extended bench after playing reserve grade last week.

Tom’s spot in the 17 has been taken by Angus Crichton, who insisted the twins’ spirits had remained high despite the demotion.

“They’re professionals all the time,” Crichton said.

“We’ve got a very competitive squad. We’ve got three or four players for each position so there are always going to be hard decisions made each week.”