Why the Brisbane Broncos are a model of consistency

NRL clubs should not be jealous of Brisbane, instead they should recognise that the Broncos are the competition benchmark and a model of consistency for which to aspire.

In the past 27 years, the Broncos have one four premierships, making them the league’s most successful club over that period.

They have the second-highest winning percentage, behind the Melbourne Storm, at 63 per cent. They record the highest annual revenue in the NRL and is one of the most valuable clubs in Australia. They compete every year with South Sydney to have the highest membership sales and attendances.

All this success boils down to two factors: the structures they have in place and the juniors they develop.

CEO Paul White has developed structures second to none, to the point there were rumours in 2016 that Phil Gould wanted to lure him to Penrith. White’s handling of the James Roberts saga, the re-signing of Wayne Bennett to 2019 and keeping the Broncos as a perennial powerhouse is no mean feat.

Further, one of his most underrated calls was assigning Darren Lockyer to the board of directors. Lockyer, as a great of the game, knows which players suit the Broncos system. In 2016, White set records in revenues, sponsorship, membership and game attendances.

Secondly, while Brisbane have a large talent pool, it is one thing having the ability to choose, it is another to choose the players who turn into superstars. From Allan Langer, Darren Lockyer, Shane Webcke, Sam Thaiday and Corey Parker, the list goes on and on.

They have all been developed under Bennett and recruited by White. It is a testament to how great the club is. White and Bennett both understand footballers and how to get the best out of them.

The difference between the perennial cellar dwellers like the Wests Tigers and the Knights is that they choose the wrong players, while the Broncos choose the right players.