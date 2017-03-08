Brumbies need to do better in their 22

Specman scores a stunner as the Blitzboks win in Vegas

The Brumbies don’t have any entries yet in their Super Rugby win column, but it’s their exits that are causing them concern.

The Canberra-based franchise have come up just short in their first two games.

They lost 17-13 to the Crusaders in the opening round in Christchurch and were beaten 27-22 at home by the Sharks, who scored a try after the final hooter.

“We’ve got to be better, that’s the massive message this week,” promising Brumbies halfback Joe Powell said on Tuesday.

“The most disappointing thing last weekend would have been our exits.

“We got stuck in our 22 for a long period of time and just (gave away) silly penalties as well.

“Giving them easy outs from there and easy points as well.”

The Brumbies are down in fourth in the Australian conference and face surprise early log leader the Western Force in Canberra on Friday.

“It’s massive for us we get a win this weekend,” Powell said.

Powell has impressed Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and it’s not been easy for the 22-year-old Canberran to ignore the flattering remarks.

“I have to see everything because my mum gives it to me,” Powell quipped.

“I suppose I just try and ignore that. I’ve just got to do what I can in the team.

“I suppose there is that added pressure, but I ignore it as much as I can because I have a job to do here first and foremost.

Powell has formed a new halves combination with New Zealand-born five-eighth Wharenui Hawera.

The 23-year-old kiwi Super Rugby novice has benefited from sage advice from Wallabies playmaker, Christian Lealiifano, who who is acting as a mentor to his Brumbies teammates after having a successful bone marrow transplant to treat leukaemia.

“Whenever I have any trouble I can always ask him. He’s always there to help me,” Hawera said.

“He’s out on the field giving me advice whenever I need it, so it’s been awesome.”