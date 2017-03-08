Chopping block rant: Farah’s headed back to NSW Cup

Even the Titans coach is sick of hearing about Jarryd Hayne

Time for the weekly reality check for some below-par performers from the season opener.

Edrick Lee

Poor old Edrick. New club, point to prove and what does he dish up? More comical knock-ons and proof he hasn’t got over his demons from 2016.

Sure, the big fella almost has to lean down two metres to take a boot-lace pass, but the ones directed at his bread basket are also a 50-50 chance of being grassed. Seems if he was mentored by Virat Kohli in the off-season.

If Val Holmes returns, expect Edrick to be running out for the Sharks feeder team.

Robbie Farah

Sure, the game was as good as gone when Damien Cook entered the fray for Souths, but boy did they look a lot more of a handful without the discarded Tigers legend.

Souths’ big, lumbering pack need to be playing off the front foot, meaning the unpredictable, lightning surges from dummy half provided by Cook are more appealing than an individual who starves the halves and outsides of possession.

Maybe the next name can offer a solution to start both.

Luke Kelly

Same position, new club, same result. Adam Reynolds’ injury may be the only reason he gained a start, but Kelly is not up to steering an NRL side around the park from the vital No.7 position. Farah to No.7, Cook to No.9 would have worked better for the team.

Souths fans, are there any decent halves running around in the lower grades with more potential than the underwhelming former Eel?

Bryce Cartwright

Not saying he should be playing park footy, but after his display on Saturday, tackling with about as much sting in his effort as Martin Offiah, the Panthers brain trust had a call to make and they made the wrong one.

You’d suspect he would have been made aware he would be outed on Sunday, after stories emerged last week of a player having some of his off-field dramas taken care of by a club ‘fixer’. Ray was gobsmacked when it emerged one of of his all time favourites, Lew Zivanovic, played the Harvey Keitel Pulp Fiction role as Mr Wolf!

Hearing people complain with the usual line “if it were the average guy in the street, nobody would care” is a cop out.

Ray’s player of the round – Paul Vaughan

The ex-Raider and Gungahlin Bulls Junior led the Dragons pack with his aggressive charges and took it to the less experienced and much-hyped Panther pack from the opening whistle. Has a point to prove this year to the prickly fella from the nation’s capital who happily let him go.

Ray rates Vaughan higher than Shannon Boyd and Co. and thinks Sticky will regret letting go of the under-rated Italian international.

Who made your skin crawl last weekend?