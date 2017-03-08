ICC meet to determine future of send-offs in cricket

The prospect of send-offs being adopted at cricket’s highest level will be discussed by Darren Lehmann and other members of the ICC’s cricket committee in May.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodians of the sport’s rules, announced changes to the laws of the game on Tuesday.

The new rules, which empower umpires to banish misbehaving players from the field during games, come into effect from October 1. The MCC has also opted to limit the width and thickness of bats, which would affect David Warner and a large number of other international players.

The International Cricket Council must rubber stump any alterations to the playing conditions for Tests, ODIs and Twenty20s.

“The implementation of the new changes to the laws of cricket within the ICC playing conditions will be discussed by the ICC cricket committee in May,” an ICC spokesperson told AAP.

“To date, there has been no push from the international game to give the umpires send-off powers, as the code of conduct has been an effective tool for regulating player behaviour.”

The MCC decreed on-field officials should have increased power to sanction players during games. Punishments include a warning, the awarding of five penalty runs to the opposing team, and temporary or permanent removal of a player from the game.

Poor on-field behaviour can constitute excessive appealing, making contact with players or officials or intimidation.

“Research told us that a growing number of umpires at grass roots level were leaving the game because of it,” said MCC head of cricket John Stephenson.

“Hopefully these sanctions will give them more confidence to handle disciplinary issues efficiently, whilst providing a deterrent to the players.”

After lengthy debate over the increasing dominance of bat over ball, the so-called guardians of cricket released regulations on the width and thickness of the bats.

The maximum dimensions of a cricket bat will be set at 108 millimetres for width, 67mm in depth and 40mm for the edges.

Warner’s willow has attracted no shortage of headlines in recent years, but those limitations would impact many other bats.

“There is a lot more people out there who’re using bigger bats than me, but it’s great that you’re focusing on the Kaboom,” Warner said last month in India, when asked about the issue for the umpteenth time.

A bat gauge will be used to ensure that the new limits are adhered to in the professional game.

“The bat size issue has been heavily scrutinised and discussed. We believe the maximum dimensions we have set will help redress the balance between bat and ball, while still allowing the explosive, big hitting we all enjoy,” Stephenson said.

The MCC, based at Lord’s in London, is responsible for the laws of the game. The ICC is responsible for the administration of the sport.