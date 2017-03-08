Were Leicester right to sack Ranieri?

Former UK president Harold Wilson once said “a week is a long time in politics” and apparently the same applies to football.

After bringing Leicester City to the heights of English footballing glory and becoming the ultimate underdog success story, manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked a mere 298 days later.

For some, it was seen as a betrayal – a stab in the back to the man who had brought the Foxes their biggest glory in the club’s 133-year history. But for the players it seemed that change was necessary.

It’s no secret the premiership holders were struggling. Having suffered five-straight defeats and not having scored a single premier league goal since New Year’s Eve, the club were sitting woefully close to the relegation zone.

Tactically, things weren’t looking much better. Jamie Vardy was playing in an out of favour wide role that left a lot to be desired.

Vardy, has looked a shadow of his 2015-16 self, with a disappointing three goals prior to Ranieri’s dismissal – a far cry from his 24 netted during Leicester’s title run.

Thus, the tipping point had been reached. Ranieri was to go, with the club offering the following statement.

“Domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club’s Premier League status under threat, and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest”.

In wake of such news, the club were to face a stern Test from title hopefuls Liverpool in a much-anticipated match. Liverpool were a class above when the two teams faced early in the season, running out a convincing 4-1 victory.

However, after 28 minutes it seemed Leicester’s season had turned the corner when Jamie Vardy slotted home to give the home side a deserved lead. Another goal from Vardy and a stunning long-range effort from midfielder Danny Drinkwater put a seal on a desperately needed 3-1 win.

A week later and Leicester would have to prove the result wasn’t just a fluke in a must-win fixture against strugglers Hull City.

Goals from Christian Fuchs, Riyad Mahrez and an own goal from Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone saw off a shaky start that saw the Foxes trail after only 14 minutes to take home a convincing 3-1 victory.

Although it may be a bitter pill to swallow for supporters of Ranieri, the results shown by caretaker manager’s Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell have to have fans at least slightly excited about what the rest of the season holds.

Only time will tell if The Foxes were right to sack Ranieri, but if results continue to go as they are the decision to let him go may just have been the call that saves the side from relegation and dare I say even finish somewhere near the top half of the table.