Mullen faces lengthy ban after testing positive to anabolic steroid

Jarrod Mullen is set to face a maximum four-year ban after his B-sample came back positive for the banned anabolic steroid Drostanolone.

The results were conveyed to the NRL by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday.

The Newcastle star has now been issued with a Notice of Alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violation under the NRL’s drug policy, but can still respond to the matter.

Mullen had been provisionally suspended by the governing body since mid-January after a pre-season test came back positive late last year.

The Knights playmaker had been battling a series of hamstring injuries in recent seasons and again suffered a re-tear during a training session in November.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg told AAP last month he was saddened by Mullen’s drugs saga.

“Anyone who loses a career, it’s disappointing for them, and ultimately disappointing for the game. But there are always consequences for poor decisions,” Greenberg said.

“We do a huge amount of education and players need to make good choices and when they don’t and they take risks, there are massive consequences.”

With Mullen under contract until the end of next season, a likely termination could open a reported $750,000 on the Knights’ salary cap to spend on bolstering their roster.

Mullen has played 211 games for the Knights since making his debut for the club in 2005, representing the Blues on one occasion.

Newcastle Knights full statement