Scott Fardy sensationally dropped for Brumbies’ clash with the Force

Rugby player denied try-scoring opportunity by his own teammate

Folau's wicked sidestep on path to try

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Coach Stephen Larkham has produced a selection shock by omitting Wallabies hard man Scott Fardy from his Brumbies team for Friday’s Super Rugby clash with the Western Force.

Larkham reportedly says Fardy is not injured and has been left out for “tactical” reasons.

The veteran has not even made the bench and has been replaced in the starting line-up by Ben Hyne who will be playing only his second Super Rugby match.

The Brumbies badly need a win against their Australian conference rivals after going winless in their opening two matches.

Fardy was a standout performer in the season-opening loss to the Crusaders.

In the other change, veteran Wallabies prop Ben Alexander is promoted to start in place of Nic Mayhew.

Brumbies team: Aidan Toua, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, James Dargaville, Wharenui Hawera, Joe Powell, Jordan Smiler, Chris Alcock, Ben Hyne, Sam Carter (capt), Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Mann-Rea, Ben Alexander. Replacements: Robbie Abel, Nic Mayhew, Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin, Blake Enever, Tom Staniforth, Lolo Fakaosilea, De Wet Roos, Andrew Smith.