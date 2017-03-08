Scott Fardy sensationally dropped for Brumbies’ clash with the Force

Coach Stephen Larkham has produced a selection shock by omitting Wallabies hard man Scott Fardy from his Brumbies team for Friday’s Super Rugby clash with the Western Force.
Larkham reportedly says Fardy is not injured and has been left out for “tactical” reasons.
The veteran has not even made the bench and has been replaced in the starting line-up by Ben Hyne who will be playing only his second Super Rugby match.
The Brumbies badly need a win against their Australian conference rivals after going winless in their opening two matches.
Fardy was a standout performer in the season-opening loss to the Crusaders.
In the other change, veteran Wallabies prop Ben Alexander is promoted to start in place of Nic Mayhew.
Brumbies team: Aidan Toua, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, James Dargaville, Wharenui Hawera, Joe Powell, Jordan Smiler, Chris Alcock, Ben Hyne, Sam Carter (capt), Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Mann-Rea, Ben Alexander. Replacements: Robbie Abel, Nic Mayhew, Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin, Blake Enever, Tom Staniforth, Lolo Fakaosilea, De Wet Roos, Andrew Smith.
Fionn said | March 8th 2017 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
Why oh why would we leave out our best player over the first two matches when we head into a “must-win” match?
Grotto said | March 8th 2017 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
This pure speculation…. but….
Fardy complains after every decision when he’s playing for the Wallabies. That’s a habit, which probably occurs in training.
I wonder if he does it a training and Larkham’s just sick of it?