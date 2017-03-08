Test series still in balance after the Bangalore roller coaster

India won the second Test at Bangalore on the fourth day, beating Australia by 75 runs to level the series 1-all.

However, 20 minutes after tea on Day 3 it looked almost certain that Australia would easily win and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with two meaningless Tests still to go.

At that time, India were 4-120, virtually 4-33 as they trailed Australia by 87 runs in the first innings.

It appeared doom and gloom for the Indian spectators as the consistent Lokesh Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli were dismissed.

Then came the 118-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara (92 runs) and Ajinkya Rahane (52), which changed the complexion of this match.

It was Test cricket at its best: slow tempo but every minute and every ball providing thrills.

Set 188 runs to win, Australia were spun out for 112, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin being the destroyer with a 6-41 spell.

As expected, it turned out to be a spinners’ paradise, with Australia’s off-spinner Nathan Lyon capturing 8-50 on the opening day and India’s left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja 6-63 later on.

However, the pitch had something to offer for the quickies too. India was cruising at 4-238 in the second innings but lost their last six wickets for 36 runs when the new ball was taken. Baby-faced fast bowler Josh Hazlewood captured 6-67.

On the final day, 16 wickets toppled for 173 runs.

Three bowlers (Australia’s Lyon and Mitchell Starc, and India’s Jadeja) were on hat-tricks during this Test but the third batsman foiled their efforts.

Surprisingly, in a match dominated by bowlers, India’s opening batsman Lokesh Rahul scoring 90 and 51 runs was adjudged man of the match.

After this loss will Australia make changes? About time Usman Khawaja is chosen in place of the disappointing all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Marsh scored 4 and 31 in the first Test at Pune and 0 and 13 at Bengluru.

That is 48 runs at a poor average of 12.00 in the series so far. And he has failed to take a wicket.

If not Khawaja, slow left-arm orthodox spinner Ashton Agar should be tried in place of the younger Marsh in the third Test at Ranchi, starting on March 16.

Agar’s Test debut was remarkable. Coming in to bat at No.11 in the Ashes Test at Trent Bridge in 2013, he scored 98, still the highest Test score by a No.11 batsman.

As the pitch at Ranchi is expected to be a turner, Australia does need a third spinner. Also, they need a tailender who can bat. Agar ticks both boxes.