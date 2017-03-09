Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain: UEFA Champions League live scores, blog

One of the most unsportsmanlike moves ever seen in football

Barcelona will be looking to pull off a miraculous Champions League comeback when they host Paris Saint-Germain.

When Barcelona entered the Parc des Princes in Paris two weeks ago, nothing could prepare them for what was about to come.

Angel Di Maria, Edison Cavani and celebrated their birthdays in style, both scoring to guide their side to a stunning 4-nil win over a team comprised of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar de Silva.

Julian Draxler also got himself on the scoresheet in the victory.

PSG are coming off three-straight wins, and sit atop the Ligue 1 table. If they can take their momentum into Spain and keep their eye on the ball, they will have secured a historic Champions League win.

However, Barcelona are looking for the historic Champions League comeback, and if PSG can beat them by four, they have the quality to do the same.

Leaders in a tight La Liga race, Barcelona find themselves in an unfamiliar position at risk of going into next season with no major honours.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez were shut down by an incredible PSG defence, however they will be going all out with the attack in the second leg. They know a lot needs to go their way if they are to pull off a near-impossible task.

The PSG fans made the Parc des Princes a cauldron, but at the Camp Nou, the Barcelona fans will be looking to do the same.

Prediction

Barcelona have progressed past the Round of 16 in their last nine seasons, however it seems unlikely they will make it 10.

Further, with the all-out attack required to get back into the game, they are at risk of conceding themselves on the counter.

Expect Barcelona to somewhat redeem themselves, but don’t expect to see them in the next stage.

Barcelona 3 – 1 Paris Saint-Germain

