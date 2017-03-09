Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain: UEFA Champions League live scores, blog

Barcelona will be looking to pull off a miraculous Champions League comeback when they host Paris Saint-Germain. Join The Roar from 6:45am AEDT for live scores and commentary.
When Barcelona entered the Parc des Princes in Paris two weeks ago, nothing could prepare them for what was about to come.
Angel Di Maria, Edison Cavani and celebrated their birthdays in style, both scoring to guide their side to a stunning 4-nil win over a team comprised of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar de Silva.
Julian Draxler also got himself on the scoresheet in the victory.
PSG are coming off three-straight wins, and sit atop the Ligue 1 table. If they can take their momentum into Spain and keep their eye on the ball, they will have secured a historic Champions League win.
However, Barcelona are looking for the historic Champions League comeback, and if PSG can beat them by four, they have the quality to do the same.
Leaders in a tight La Liga race, Barcelona find themselves in an unfamiliar position at risk of going into next season with no major honours.
Messi, Neymar and Suarez were shut down by an incredible PSG defence, however they will be going all out with the attack in the second leg. They know a lot needs to go their way if they are to pull off a near-impossible task.
The PSG fans made the Parc des Princes a cauldron, but at the Camp Nou, the Barcelona fans will be looking to do the same.
Prediction
Barcelona have progressed past the Round of 16 in their last nine seasons, however it seems unlikely they will make it 10.
Further, with the all-out attack required to get back into the game, they are at risk of conceding themselves on the counter.
Expect Barcelona to somewhat redeem themselves, but don’t expect to see them in the next stage.
Barcelona 3 – 1 Paris Saint-Germain
7:17am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:17am | ! Report
29′ – Meunier fouls Neymar and Barcelona have yet another chance from free kick.
It’s a good angle to try and whip the ball into the box.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG
7:15am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:15am | ! Report
27′ – Messi’s free kick hits the wall and he is claiming a hand bal. Referee says no.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG
7:14am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:14am | ! Report
25′ – Kurzawa takes out Rafinha, and Barcelona have another free kick from a dangerous area.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG
7:11am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:11am | ! Report
23′ – Pique is the next man on a yellow card, after a late challenge from behind on Cavani.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG
7:07am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:07am | ! Report
18′ – Neymar has a go from distance but his shot sails just wide of the top corner.
The keeper seemed to have that one covered.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG
7:03am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:03am | ! Report
15′ – Messi’s free kick is good one, but goes over the bar.
A little more dip and Barcelona would have had two.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG
7:02am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:02am | ! Report
14′ – Draxler fouls Messi before he can get a shot away, and earns a yellow card for the challenge.
Barcelona have a free kick from a very dangerous area.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG
7:00am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:00am | ! Report
12′ – The second corner attempt is cleared, and eventually, Barcelona regain possession.
BARCELONA 1 (1) – (4) 0 PSG