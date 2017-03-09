Brumbies CEO brushes off talks of their demise

With their Super Rugby future hanging in the balance, Brumbies chief executive Michael Thomson has declared they are here to stay.

SANZAAR chiefs are due to meet in London on Friday to mull over the future of the competition, with one of the mooted options a restructure that would see the demise of one Australian side.

If they go down that path, the Brumbies, Western Force and the Melbourne Rebels are considered the leading contenders to be wound up.

A big announcement is not expected after the meeting, with representatives from the Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina rugby governing bodies having to report back to national board before changes can be confirmed.

The Brumbies are focused on an ongoing future in Super Rugby despite rumblings they may be on the chopping block.

“We have no intention of going anywhere,” Thomson said on Thursday.

“The meeting will be the meeting.

“We’ll be watching to see but we’re very confident the way the organisation is going.”

Shaky financials and off-field controversy have put the Brumbies in jeopardy despite superior results to the Force and Rebels.

“We’re the most successful Australian team – we’ve been in the finals the last four years,” Thomson said.

“We’re developing a lot of Wallabies, we’re developing a lot of high-level coaches and we’re financially viable.”

Thomson said there had not been a large amount of communication between the ARU or SANZAAR and the Brumbies in the lead up to the meeting.

“The ARU has been in contact with us but we haven’t gone into a lot of detail,” Thomson said.

“One of the things about the meeting coming up is that it’s dependent on a number of different organisations, some we have contact with and some we don’t.”

The Brumbies meet the Force in Canberra on Friday night with the backdrop of both clubs’ survival surrounding the game.

Despite losing their opening two matches, Thomson said the organisation was proud of the team’s on-field performances.

Since taking over last year, Thomson’s brief has been to rebuild the club behind the scenes and on Thursday he announced a one-season sponsorship deal with the University Of Canberra.