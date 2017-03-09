The A-League is yearning for the finals to start

There will only be two A-League games played his weekend. With major expansion news and Socceroos squad announcements drawing away the minimal attention still directed at the minor shuffling that will be taking place on the table, the finals glimmer in the middle distance like a shiny bauble.

Sydney play Central Coast on Saturday; where most matches loom on the horizon, this match is seen reclining, dozing even, an event that is likely to be as much the beginning of Sydney’s premiers victory tour than a competitive, consequential contest.

The Victory take on Perth, with the Glory almost assured not to slip below their current fifth-placed spot, standing as they are seven points ahead of Western Sydney in sixth.

The Glory are such a puzzling team. Their impressive attack, built around the immaculate Diego Castro, bolsters hope that they can enter the finals as a force to be reckoned with. That hope, however, has been punctured cleanly and repeatedly by displays of defending so haphazard, so wildly open, that the sight of Kenny Lowe gesticulating on the sidelines causes one to suspect that he’s broadcasting the message: “Keep scoring! Jesus Christ, keep scoring! It’s our only hope!”

36 per cent of Perth’s games this season have involved five-plus total goals, and the 3-3 draw with Wellington last weekend was just the latest high-scoring draw. When a team defends so generously, even in lurching patches, there is little even the best attack can do to mitigate it.

So, then, the finals. Sydney will enter as heavy favourites, and as the premiers will enjoy the first week off. The Victory have also sewn up second place, and will rest as well. There is, as mentioned earlier, some room for shuffling in the lesser finals places, but if the post-season were to begin now, Melbourne City and the Wanderers would play in the first opening round match, and Brisbane and Perth would face off in the second.

Considering how the Wanderers have limped horribly into their top six spot, there still remains the distinct possibility they will not see finals football this season. The problem is, any of the teams that could pip them – Newcastle, Wellington, maybe the Mariners – would also enter into a potential finals match-up with City as deathly underdogs.

Wellington and Newcastle’s attacks might make them the most likely lads out of that group of alternative sixth-placers, but, unless City manage to enter the post-season mired in an even more boggy malaise, Tim Cahill and company should be confident of achieving safe passage through to the semis, regardless of their first-round opponents.

The winner of the Perth-Brisbane tie, a match-up that seems the most likely to eventuate come the finals, is a little more debatable.

Brisbane have already shown how devastatingly fatigue can hamper a team, with the disembowelling they suffered in the ACL a warning to John Aloisi: manage your squad, rotate with care, and hope for an injury-free run, or the team may crumble in exhaustion at any moment.

Brisbane are due to play two ACL matches before the end of the A-League regular season, and Perth will enter the finals fresher. Aloisi will have Luke DeVere back in around three weeks, and his defence is the league’s third-best. Provided he can get Tommy Oar and Jamie Maclaren playing well, his team can certainly compete offensively with Perth, and are far better defensively.

The real question is which of these teams can hope to topple the Victory or Sydney? Clearly Melbourne City have the squad to go toe-to-toe with the Victory, the Melbourne derby was evidence of that. City have also troubled Sydney more than any other team this season, beating them in the FFA Cup, and stifling them in the opening half hour of their last league meeting. Before Manny Muscat’s dismissal, City were clearly the better team.

City were pre-season title favourites for a reason, and even with Sydney’s historic campaign emblazoned in the mind, no one should scoff at the suggestion City might still win the Championship. Lest we forget, Bruno Fornaroli and Tim Cahill have a welcome habit of rising to the grand occasion.

As for the others, well, Perth have lost 4-1 to Sydney twice already this season, and are set to play them for the final time in the regular season on March 26. Brisbane’s games against the leaders, and the Victory, have been closer, but not close enough. Simply put, the gap between the top two is such that only the unrealised might of Melbourne City appears equipped to bridge it.

The implication of all of this is that there will almost certainly a Sydney-Melbourne grand final. Whether the team that lines up against Sky Blues is the Victory or their crosscity rivals is perhaps the most enticing question of the finals, outside of the identity of the ultimate victor.

City – assuming they retain third spot on the ladder, and win their first-round finals match – will meet Melbourne Victory in the semis. The see-sawing back and forth between these two clubs has been engrossing. The emphatic seizing of local bragging rights that City mustered in the early rounds, following a 4-1 pasting, was eventually squirrelled back by Kevin Muscat’s team, via the hard-earned, tightly and hotly contested 2-1 wins – as well as a more general league supremacy – that followed.

That City’s season meandered in the middle has disguised the competitiveness of these two teams; in a one-off, elimination match – heightened by the derby atmosphere – they enter as near-equals.

The teams shaping up to secure finals berths are all strikingly varied, in both tendency and quality. There are flighty teams, there are consistent teams, there are poor teams. The fabulous crucible of the finals can coax out new elements from every competitor, and as the regular season strolls to its conclusion, the yearning for it all to kick off grows.