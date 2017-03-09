Marcus Stoinis given chance to shine again

Less than two months after smashing an astonishing one-day ton in Auckland, Marcus Stoinis could make his Test debut as Australia battle to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Ranchi.

Stoinis has been added to Australia’s Test squad for the first time, with the allrounder summoned to India following Mitch Marsh’s shoulder injury. Marsh will fly home and miss the final two matches of the four-Test series.

The call-up comes more than five years after Stoinis shifted from Perth to play grade cricket in Melbourne in a bid to reignite his stuttering career after being discarded by Western Australia.

Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja are considered the frontrunners to claim the vacant spot in the XI, but selectors may opt to present Stoinis with a baggy green next Thursday.

Stoinis has struggled in the Sheffield Shield this season, scoring just 172 runs at an average of 15.63.

But selectors were wooed by his unbeaten knock of 146 at Eden Park during Australia’s ODI tour of New Zealand last month. He was comfortably Australia’s best and most consistent performer during that series.

Stoinis took apart an attack featuring Tim Southee and Trent Boult, breaking all manner of records as he belted 11 sixes and almost snatched a come-from-behind victory. NZ coach Mike Hesson likened the 27-year-old to Superman.

Coach Darren Lehmann was also full of praise following the series, having been suitably impressed with Stoinis’ composure and clean striking.

“We’ve seen it in one-day cricket, that he’s got the power. It was just the belief for him,” Lehmann said last month.

“Now he’s got that belief, the world’s his oyster, so it’s up to him to keep kicking goals and away he goes.”

Victoria teammate Peter Handscomb, speaking during the previous summer while selectors were mulling which allrounder to add to the squad for the Boxing Day Test, declared Stoinis was “definitely ready”.

“Marcus is definitely ready, he’s been doing a lot of work behind the scenes in terms of getting himself right, getting his body right, but also mentally preparing his own game, ready for that next level,” Handscomb said at the time.

“He’s doing a great job and he has been doing an amazing job for Victoria now for the last couple of years.”