Why did New South Wales pick an Englishman over an Aussie prospect?

On Tuesday, the New South Wales Sheffield Shield side made the extraordinary decision of picking an English leg spinner who is an outside chance of touring Australia for next summer’s Ashes.

20-year-old Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane became the first overseas cricketer in 32 years to play for NSW when he was chosen for the Shield match against South Australia at the SCG.

Crane is considered the best young leg spinner in England and has been widely touted as a future Test cricketer since he made his first-class debut 18 months ago.

Such is the paucity of decent spin options in Tests for England, Crane could easily feature in the Ashes if he has an impressive county season this coming European summer. Not to mention the credits he will have built up with the English selectors by forcing his way into the NSW side.

While overseas cricketers weren’t an uncommon sight in the Shield in the 1970s and 1980s, they have been all but non-existent in the past 25 years.

It was a truly bizarre move by NSW to pick Crane ahead of the most gifted young tweaker in Australia, Arjun Nair. Just like Crane, 18-year-old Nair is widely considered to have the makings of a Test cricketer. The off-spinning all-rounder has also been in hot form in Sydney grade cricket, with his bowling average of 16 the second best among the top 30 wicket takers in that competition.

Nair has taken 22 wickets from seven matches for Hawkesbury, while splitting his time between that competition, State second XI cricket, and matches for the Cricket Australia XI. Not only is Nair the most promising spinner under the age of 23 in the country, but he’s also an expansively gifted batsman. So talented, in fact, that he at times opened for the CA XI in the most recent Matador One Day Cup.

Nair was one of the standout players across that domestic competition, averaging 22 with the ball and 25 with the bat, and deserved to be picked in the team of the tournament.

Of course his limited-overs form shouldn’t guarantee him a spot in the Sheffield Shield line-up. But with first-choice spinners Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon away in India, Nair surely should have been given an opportunity ahead of a foreigner who will probably never again play for NSW after this season, maybe even this match.

It may seem hypocritical to suggest that Australian domestic teams shouldn’t pick overseas players ahead of local talent given how many Aussies have plied their trade in the county system.

But there is one major difference between these two first-class competitions: the Sheffield Shield has only six teams, whereas there are 18 sides across the two divisions of the County Championship.

That means that in each round of the Shield there are places on the field for 66 cricketers, compared to a whopping 198 positions open each round of the Championship. So while spots are quite scarce in Shield cricket, county cricket actually relies on foreign players to ensure the competition remains of a high standard.

Nair would have been justifiably miffed at being overlooked for this Shield match. Australian State teams should give priority to developing young local players rather than parachuting in overseas cricketers.